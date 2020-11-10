'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Claps Back at Comment About Her Weight

✖

Jenelle Evans clapped back at a rude comment about her weight after the former Teen Mom 2 star posed with husband David Eason in a cuddly Halloween snap. The MTV alum posed in a pumpkin-covered shirt and a ball cap on Nov. 1, captioning the post, "'I like me better when I’m with you.' #Halloween."

While there were plenty of supportive comments under the photo, one troll decided to comment on their appearances, writing, "Ya'll need to lose some major weight. Eat more salad!!" When another person defended them, "Why do they need to lose weight exactly?" Evans chimed in, "Yeah exactly… For who? Cuz our family is happy no matter what weight we are."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Nov 1, 2020 at 7:05am PST

Eason was previously called out for body-shaming fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, posting a photo of the mother of four on his Instagram Story in April 2019 with the caption, "I'm sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight. How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be." In May, Lowry fired back, tweeting, "I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again."

Evans, meanwhile, recently came to a custody agreement with ex Nathan Griffith last month, which has Evans retaining primary physical custody of their 6-year-old son Kaiser and Griffith getting custody every other weekend. Every fifth weekend, Griffith's mother will care for Kaiser, and she will also be able to fill in for Griffith if he isn't able to be there for his son.

For holidays, Kaiser will celebrate Thanksgiving with his mom during even years and his dad on odd, and on Christmas, Kaiser will spend Christmas morning with Evans before going to his dad's for the afternoon through Dec. 27. In the summer, Griffith will get six weeks straight with his Kaiser when school is over. Both parents now share legal custody of Kaiser and are being left to determine exchange points, but are banned from talking negatively about another in front of their child.

This was the conclusion of a messy custody battle, during which Griffith accused Eason of abusing his son physically. Evans and Eason have not been charged with anything after a number of Child Protective Services investigations but did have their children removed from custody temporarily in 2019 after Eason shot and killed the family's French bulldog, which also led to Evans' firing from Teen Mom 2.