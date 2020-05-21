'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Calls out David Eason, Shades Jenelle Evans Over Body Shaming

Kailyn Lowry is reigniting her feud with Jenelle Evans and David Eason more than a year after the former Teen Mom 2 dad body shamed Lowry for wearing a bikini. The same day Evans shared a photo soaking up some "Vitamin Sea" in a bikini shot of her own, Lowry took to Twitter to tell Eason that he "better never come for [her] body ever again."

Evans has been embracing her own body changes as of late, sharing a bikini video last month in which she danced off shamers with the caption, "When people talk about my weight, I'll just keep on dancing," adding the hashtag "Love Yourself" for good measure.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 20, 2020

That positive message stands in direct opposition of Eason's sentiment about Lowry's body in April 2019, in which he shared a bikini shot of Lowry with her kids on his Instagram Story with the caption, "I'm sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight. How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be." He then shared a photo of Evans showing off her booty in a cheeky suit, writing, "Now this is what you would call 'stunning in a bikini'! My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life."

Lowry's Twitter followers were quick to call out Eason and Evans when Lowry pointed out the double standard. "What’s funny is when she was skinny her and David come for you calling you names," one follower wrote Wednesday. "Now she is bigger it’s 'body confidence, everyone can look great in a bikini.' She’s so narcissistic it actually hurts!"

Others thought Lowry should have taken the high road and stayed away from body shaming altogether. "Yo, I get what he said was absolutely unacceptable, but maybe don’t fat shame in general?? and not get all high and mighty when it’s only directed at you??" another follower wrote. "Like, use your platform. Acknowledge how women’s bodies change. How toxic masculinity creates an unrealistic and extremely dangerous ideal for women and how men like David bring women outside that unrealistic ideal down."

Im sooo sick of social media bullshit. 🙄 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) May 21, 2020

As for Evans herself, the former Teen Mom 2 star simply took to Twitter Thursday to declare she was "sooo sick" of social media "bulls—," adding the eye roll emoji. Eason doubled down on his body shaming, meanwhile, writing on his Instagram Story alongside an elephant emoji, "Ummm...I feel sorry for anyone that ever 'came for your body.' Trust me I wouldn't touch you with a 10 ft pole."