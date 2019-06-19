‘Teen Mom 2′: All Jenelle Evans’ Instagram Posts Since Losing Child Custody Battle

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has not had custody of her children for over a month now, but she has continued to share Instagram posts through her battle to get them back.

On May 13, it was reported that Evans’ son Kaiser — whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith — was removed from her home by Child Protective Services.

Two days later, on May 15, it was reported that 2-year-old Ensley — Evans’ daughter with husband David Eason — was also removed from their home.

The couple has attempted to get custody of their children again, but so far the court has not granted it to them.

Scroll down to read more about their situation, and see all the Instagram posts that Evans has shared since first losing her kids.

Everything seems to have started around the beginning of May, when Jenelle shared a post about the death of her puppy, Nugget.

Eventually, reports surfaced that Nuggets death was due to Eason killing him sometime in late April.

“Confirmed by Jenelle”

Eason soon confessed to the killing, claiming that he did it because Nugget attacked Ensley.

Taking to Instagram, Eason shared that he was not ashamed of what he’d done and implied he would make the same decision again if he had it to do over.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in the social media post. “i’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

The couple appeared in court for the first time on May 16, hoping to get their children back.

They then returned the following day, but again, the court denied them custody.

“I’ve been fighting to get my son back,” Evans told Us Weekly that same week. “Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter.”

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me,” she continued. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

On May 28, a new report emerged stating that the couple had once again been denied custody of their children, after pleading to the court for nearly a week.

According to news outlets, Evans was seen weeping in the court room after being told she would not get her children back.

Evans and Eason had a few supervised visitations with their children, but it was reported that Eason was kicked out of one and stormed out of another.

During the first week of June, the couple returned to court in order to update officials on their progress in counseling and parenting classes, as well as get next steps.

At this time, it seems as if Evans and Eason are simply focused on the requirements they must meet in order to get their children back.

There is currently no word on when they are expected back in court.