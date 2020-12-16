'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin's Fiancee Lauren Comeau Shares Cryptic Post Amid Split Rumors

✖

Lauren Comeau is sending a message about strength and overcoming obstacles amid rumors of her split from fiancé Javi Marroquin. The former Teen Mom 2 personality shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story Monday reading, "There is so much strength within you,. You can and you will overcome everything you are facing right now. And you will emerge stronger than you ever were before. Trust yourself. Trust the process. All is well.”

This isn't the first social media post the reality star has shared to make her followers raise an eyebrow. Last month, she called out "narcissist abuse" with a quote reading, "One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is the projection tactics that narcissists use. Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves."

Comeau and Marroquin have been on and off since 2017, and share 2-year-old son Eli. Marroquin popped the question in June 2019, but just months later, the two briefly split when the groom-to-be admittedly cheated on his new fiancé. The couple reconciled after a public apology from Marroquin, but his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, accused him on an Oct. 13 episode of Teen Mom 2 of trying to hook up with her, despite being difficult as a co-parenting partner.

"He texted me too and was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,’" Lowry shared on the show. “I leave her alone. I don’t talk about her. … You agreed to meet me halfway but now because it’s not convenient for you, you’re not gonna do it? Oh, really? Is that why you tried to f— me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son?"

Lowry, who also shares son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 4 months, with Chris Lopez, then showed damning texts from Marroquin on the screen, for which she later apologized on Twitter. "[Lauren] didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me," the 16 and Pregnant alum tweeted at the time. "I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV."

Marroquin took to Instagram when the footage came out and briefly deactivated his Instagram. "I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids' life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show," he wrote. "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions…"I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be."