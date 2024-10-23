‘Southern Charm’ Butler Michael Kelcourse Dead at 71

Southern Charm favorite Michael Kelcourse, who served as butler and confidante to Patricia Altschul for more than two decades, has died. He was 71.

Altschul announced Kelcourse’s death on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 23, sharing that he had passed away the day before in Sarasota, Florida, just weeks after suffering another stroke. “It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us yesterday morning in Sarasota,” Altschul began her post. “More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years.”

“Michael’s time on Southern Charm endeared him to many, as his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan favorite,” the Bravo star wrote. “Over the past two weeks, he was deeply touched by the incredible number of cards and well-wishes from fans. I’ve been told there were hundreds, and they brought him immense joy during his final days.”

She concluded, “I will be devoting this week to remembering Michael. I know he meant so much to so many of you, as he did to us. He will be greatly missed.”

Kelcourse’s many friends and admirers made sure to honor him in the comment section, with Bravo boss Andy Cohen writing, “I am so sorry to hear it. thanks for sharing him with us.” Southern Charm alum Landon Clements added, “Oh Patricia I am so sorry to hear this news. He was such a wonderful man and a dedicated friend to you. He taught me how to make a real martini and I shall think of him every time I hammer the ice and shake one up. Sending lots of love. Cheers to you both.”

Altschul’s son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, also shared a tribute of his own on Instagram. “RIP Michael Kelcourse, aka ‘Michael the Butler,’ a member of the family and a true legend,” he wrote alongside a photo with his late friend. “You will be missed.”

Altschul announced on Oct. 7 that Kelcourse had suffered another stroke as she encouraged his fans to send him some cheer for his 71st birthday the following week. “I am very sad to share that Michael has had another stroke,” she wrote at the time on Instagram. “I am told that while he cannot read messages on his phone or Instagram, he can receive cards.”

“His birthday is October 13th and it would be so nice if his fans would send him a card,” she continued, adding, “We are sure he would love to receive your birthday and well wishes. I know he means so much to so many of you.”

Kelcourse appeared on the first seven seasons of Southern Charm before suffering an acute spinal cord stroke in 2021. After recovering from his initial stroke in Atlanta, he moved into an assisted living home in Florida.

Altschul revealed on Season 8 of Southern Charm that she was “shocked” to learn her friend had suffered a stroke. “I’m still shocked by the whole thing, because he had been with us for 18 years,” she said at the time. “My longest marriage lasted 15 years, so Michael is the most stable relationship I’ve ever had.”