‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Threatens Legal Action Against Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin has some issues with claims Kailyn Lowry made in her latest book, A Letter of Love. The situation is getting so serious he might even take legal action against his ex.

The Teen Mom 2 personality replied to a fan, who in turn was responding to an Ashley website story about Lowry writing in her book that she knew she would regret getting married.

“Think with Kail her pride always comes before her fall,” the fan wrote “I’m sure [Javi Marroquin] did some crazy stuff but u had a child together. Time to think of Lincs future before your bruised ego.”

I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this sh**. Forreal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) September 22, 2018

Marroquin lashed out in his reply, saying, “I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this sh—. Formal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too.”

“For someone who claims and tells me to get out of her ‘story’ she sure does continue to write about and talk about me all the time. Podcasts.. books,” he added later.

Marroquin, who split from Lowry in May 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, did not stop there, continuing to criticize his ex in another tweet.

“Who tf would write that in a book dedicated to your children,” he said. “Regardless of how our marriage ended stop lying and trying to convince yourself what you did was ok. Forreal I really don’t wanna come on here and spill tea because we’re past that forreal.”

When another one of his followers mentioned how Lowry’s actions have affected their son Lincoln, 4, Marroquin responded: “Forreal! he’s already behind the curve cause his parents didn’t work out then to read it? Nah I will make sure anything about me is out of that book.”

This is not the first time Lowry has publicly bashed her ex-husband. The reality star made headlines back in August when she claimed he lied about not knowing who she was when they first met.

“When I met Javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who I was,” Lowry wrote on Twitter at the time. “Creeped his twitter and sure as s— he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True life and the girl refused.”

Another follower replied to her message, wondering why she ended up marrying him if she knew he was dishonest. She replied: “I was young and ignored red flag apparently. What most would call desperate.”

Marroquin clapped back when saw the tweets then as well, writing in a now deleted tweet: “Stop tweeting about me. Stop seeking validation. Move on, please. Like, we’re grown now … That’s for the birds.”