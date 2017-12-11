‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Javi Marroquin Deploying Again

Teen Mom 2 cast member Javi Marroquin is deploying with the Air Force again, much to his shock.

The ex-husband of MTV star Kailyn Lowry revealed to Radar Online Monday that he will be returning to serve his country soon.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” the 25-year-old said. “I’m trying to put everything together.”

Marroquin, who has a 4-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, struggled with his first deployment in 2016, but he says his new relationship with Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus will help him through the tough times.

Lincoln has been asking to go to work with me for weeks… today he was able to and so did his big brother 🙌🏻 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

“She’s what’s keeping me together right now,” he admitted.

In the final few weeks before he is deployed, Marroquin said he will spend time with Lowry and his son.

The exes fought all through his first deployment in Qatar, even confirming that they were getting a divorce during that time amid rumors of cheating on both sides.

Lowry has since had baby, son Lux, with ex Chris Lopez, while DeJesus and Marroquin have been going hot and heavy since October.

On last season of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin learned that he may be deployed again, telling his ex-wife, “It’s between me and another guy. He is going through some family stuff so he doesn’t want to take it. I just got home so I don’t want to take it.”

He ended up not being forced to deploy.

While Lowry and Marroquin have been successfully co-parenting recently, his drama-filled relationship with DeJesus has caused a rift between them.

The couple confirmed last week that they are no longer planning on releasing their tell-all book series He Said, She Said and going on tour together.

“I wanted to keep our co-parenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three told Us. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”