'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin Deletes Instagram Following Lauren Comeau Breakup Rumors

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry and her son Lincoln's father, has deleted his Instagram account after reportedly hinting about a breakup with longtime girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. During an Instagram Live session, Marroquin told fans that 2020 had been "hard on" him, and he was hoping his faith would take him in the right direction. Earlier this month, Lowry claimed in a Teen Mom 2 episode that Marroquin tried to hook up with her while he was still dating Comeau.

Marroquin, 27, deleted his Instagram account on Friday after promoting his virtual player group, reports InTouch Weekly. He shared an invite to "whoever" on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. Comeau's Instagram page is still accessible and includes photos of their son Eli, 23 months. Comeau, 28, has been spending time in Maine with her family, while Marroquin stayed in Delaware.

On Oct. 19, Marroquin appeared to reference struggles in their relationship in an Instagram Live session, although he avoided specifics. He said this year was tough for him and hoped religion would put him in the "right direction to fix myself and figure out all these issues." Marroquin planned to "really dive in on my faith" to find out what "God has in store for me." As he fought back the tears, Marroquin told fans, "It’s kind of lonely by myself, so I was hoping if anybody is going through some financial troubles, some relationship troubles, some family troubles and you just need someone to pray with, I kind of wanted to open that door."

The unconfirmed split comes after an Oct. 13 Teen Mom 2 episode, where Lowry claimed Marroquin tried to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot while Comeau was home with his son. Marroquin responded to the allegations by sharing a note about why he had avoided Teen Mom 2 cameras for a year. He then made it clear he no longer wants to be on the show. "I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be," Marroquin wrote. "But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family’s name is mentioned on any podcast. Show. Tweet. Snap. MySpace, Whatever. Cc: @TeenMom and everybody associated with that show. Don’t even text me."

Hours after the episode aired, Lowry publicly apologized to Comeau for making the allegation. "She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain; however, I have never experienced that being exploited on tv," Lowry wrote, adding that she had a phone conversation with Comeau about the situation.