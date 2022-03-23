‘Teen Mom 2’: Jade Cline’s Mom Christy Smith Opens up About Jail Stint

On Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline’s mother Christy Smith had some serious news to share with her daughter. Smith explained that she would be going to jail for a period of 45 days. While opening up about the situation, Smith said that she was charged with possession of marijuana after she and her husband were pulled over. Although, she claimed that the drug was not hers, despite the fact that she was charged with the crime.

The episode began with Cline taking her daughter Kloie to a dentist appointment. While Smith said in the previous episode that she would attend with her, she called to say that she wasn’t feeling well and, thus, was unable to attend with them. Later on, Smith could be seen stepping up in order to take care of Kloie while Cline was at work. But, she had to subsequently explain to her daughter that she wouldn’t be able to look after Kloie as she was going to jail in about a month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Smith went on to explain that she and her husband were pulled over three years ago. At the time, an officer found weed in the car that she claimed belonged to her husband. Even though she alleged that the drug was her husband’s, Smith was charged with the crime. She said that she wanted to try to take the matter to trial but that her attorney advised that she “didn’t have a chance.” As a result, she accepted a plea deal that required her to spend 45 days in jail. That wasn’t the only thing that she had to tell Cline.

Smith said that since she would be going to jail soon, she chose not to renew the lease on her apartment. So, she asked Cline whether she would be able to stay with her for about a month before she goes to jail. Cline ultimately agreed to let her mom stay with her, but added that she doesn’t want there to be any “drama.”

It was previously reported that Cline’s mother was facing a stint in jail. In September 2021, she reportedly accepted a plea deal for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, per The Sun. The publication reported that the plea deal required Smith to spend 90 days in jail. However, based on Smith’s comments on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, it seems as though she’ll be spending half of that time in jail.