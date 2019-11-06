‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline’s Mom Begs Her for Bail Money After Meth Arrest

Jade Cline got an unexpected and unappreciated phone call from mom Christy Smith during Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, as Smith begged her daughter to bail her out of jail after being arrested on methamphetamine possession charges. As Cline was driving home from a day in the park with daughter Kloie, 2, whom she shares with ex Sean Austin, she got a surprising phone call from the Marion County Jail in Indiana from her mother, begging her to bond her out of jail.

“What the f—. You’re in jail?” Cline responded as her mom asked her to bail her out for $500. “What the f— mom, I don’t have $500 right now.”

While her mother pleaded with the MTV personality, promising to pay her “every dime back,” Cline relented. “I’m going to have to come up with the money somehow because I don’t have it,” she said. “Oh my gosh. I’m going to have to figure out it.”

Cline added to her begging mom, “I don’t know right now. Mom, I’ll do what I can do. I don’t have it.”

As previously reported by PEOPLE, Smith was arrested on May 10 on suspicion of five counts of possession, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Her husband, Michael Smith, was also arrested in May on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant alum has been open about her mother and step-father’s trouble with the law, explaining during the Teen Mom OG reunion special where she was announced as the newest Teen Mom 2 star, “In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated.”

“They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge and then they’ll be OK,” she explained. “And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

“It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there,” she continued, crying. “My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old. I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean.”

