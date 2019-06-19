‘Teen Mom 2’ Grandmother Barbara Evans Sends Fiery Message After Commenter Says Ensley ‘Looks So Sad’

Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, defended herself after Teen Mom 2 fans took to her Instagram photo of Jenelle’s kids Ensley and Jace, saying Ensley looked “so sad” during a trip to the beach.

Barbara has temporary custody over Ensley, 2, who was removed from Jenelle and husband David Eason‘s custody last month after Eason shot and killed the family dog, Nugget. Barbara has also had custody over Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, 9, for most of his life.

Barbara took Ensley, Jace and their cousin on a trip to Myrtle Beach, posting a few photos to Instagram. Several Instagram users left comments about Ensley’s appearance in one of them.

“Poor Ensley looks so sad!” one wrote.

“I can’t help it … Ensley looks so unhappy,” someone else said. “Something is not right!”

Barbara quickly defended herself and Ensley, responding, “She’s hot, tired and on our way to eat.”

Other Instagram users poked fun at those worried about Ensley. “Ensley looks like she’s worried about the potential crisis in the Middle East,” someone cracked. “Poor little thing. It’s great how I can read minds on IG though, right?”

“She was probably just tired and [needed] a nap!!” another user replied. “[Laughing out loud] I’m 19 years old and I would feel the same way she does.”

Others seemed grateful to Barbara for taking care of the kids. “Those kids are lucky to have you in their lives!” one said. “Where should they be if you weren’t there?”

“Hey no judgment!! You stepped up when Jenelle couldn’t take care of her kids!” another said.

“Kids look well taken care of. Thank God they are in your hands,” someone else wrote.

On Father’s Day, Jenelle took to Instagram to share a photo of her empty backyard and pool, writing that it was “too quiet” without Ensley, Jace, Evans’ 4-year-old son Kaiser and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa. Eason is also dad to son Kaden from another relationship, although similar to Jenelle’s situation with Jace, he has not had custody over him for some time. Kaiser is currently in the custody of his father, Nathan Griffith.

Jenelle and Eason have been in and out of various court appearances fighting for custody of Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa since May. The children were removed from their home after Eason killed the family dog.