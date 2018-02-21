MTV Fires David Eason From ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Homophobic Rant

MTV has fired Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason from his role on Teen Mom 2 after he went on a homophobic Twitter rant Monday.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement Tuesday. “With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Fans had been calling for Eason’s termination since he posted a photo of Evans holding a gun shortly after 17 people were killed in a school shooting, but he only made the situation worse, responding with an anti-LGBT rant.

After a user commented on the couple’s “unnecessary weaponry around their house,” soon after the Florida school shooting — which many deemed insensitive — Eason responded on Twitter.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal,” he wrote.

He followed up with a number of other statements against the LGBT community before both he and Evans deleted their entire Twitter accounts.

Teen Mom 2 cast members Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer soon came out against Eason’s statements, with Lowry saying she was “disturbed” by his rant. Radar even reported that the cast members were planning on boycotting further filming of the show if he was not fired.

Evans’ future with the show is unknown at this point, as she was not explicitly mentioned in MTV‘s statement.

She did defend her husband to TMZ earlier in the day, however.

Evans told TMZ that her husband doesn’t hate LGBT people, but failed to explain why he said the things he said.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” she said. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left,” she added.

Evans wrapped her statement with, “We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

