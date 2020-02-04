Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans React to Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Announcement

Teen Mom 2 fans are still reeling from Kailyn Lowry’s announcement Tuesday that she is expecting […]

By

Teen Mom 2 fans are still reeling from Kailyn Lowry‘s announcement Tuesday that she is expecting her fourth child after weeks of speculation. Lowry confirmed the rumors on Instagram, sharing a photo of sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, all looking at an ultrasound of their soon-to-be little brother or sister.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” Lowry wrote, in part. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

With another new baby on the way, Teen Mom fans were all over the map with their reactions. Keep scrolling to see all their responses.

Happy for Her

So many of the Teen Mom 2 viewers were thrilled to have Lowry become a new mom all over again.

Hoping for a girl

Plenty of other fans hoped Lowry would give birth to a little girl this time around after jokingly lamenting on the MTV show that she had been giving birth to boy after boy.

Mind your business

Others defended the reality personality from people who were unhappy about her having a fourth child.

Less Happy

Those people who were less than happy about Lowry’s big news claimed she needed a “reality check,” not another baby, based on all the drama in her life.

Questions

Others had questions about the timing of the baby and about who the father of the child is. While Lux’s father, Chris Lopez, has been rumored in recent weeks to be the baby’s dad, neither parent has yet to confirm or deny the paternity.

Too much drama

Some Teen Mom fans simply seemed to think there would be more drama on the way for Lowry with this pregnancy.

Surprised

Some of the less verbose fans simply allowed a telling GIF to express their feelings on the whole matter.

Congratulations to Lowry on her pregnancy!

Photo credit: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

Tagged:
,

Related Posts