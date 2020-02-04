‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans React to Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Announcement

Teen Mom 2 fans are still reeling from Kailyn Lowry‘s announcement Tuesday that she is expecting her fourth child after weeks of speculation. Lowry confirmed the rumors on Instagram, sharing a photo of sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, all looking at an ultrasound of their soon-to-be little brother or sister.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” Lowry wrote, in part. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

With another new baby on the way, Teen Mom fans were all over the map with their reactions. Keep scrolling to see all their responses.

Happy for Her

I am so happy for Kail she is pregnant again she is a good mom she is one of my favorite teen moms! #Kail #TeenMom2 @KailLowry pic.twitter.com/oWp0iqxrCt — Chase 🤙🏼💯 (@ItsChaseBoiiiii) February 4, 2020

Hoping for a girl

Hope she has a girl! — Savannah Nelson (@savvie24) February 4, 2020

I hope she finally gets her girl:) — Rachel Pellegriti (@rachelpelly17) February 4, 2020

Mind your business

I’m not really sure why peope are such haters. People were mad that Kylie Jenner is considered a self made billionaire. People were mad at the super bowl half time show. People are now mad that Kail from teen mom is having a 4th baby. Mind ya business people @KailLowry — WhiteGirl (@Stef_Busch) February 4, 2020

Less Happy

Why is Kailyn from teen mom 2 having a 4th child?!?!? She has drama with all 3 baby daddys yet thinks it’s a good idea to bring ANOTHER child into the mix???? 🙄 She really needs a reality check, not to be on reality Tv. — Amyns77 (@amyns77) February 4, 2020

Oh gosh Kailyn from teen mom is pregnant with #4. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — teaching beauty. (@hopebreedsmsery) February 4, 2020

Questions

I wouldn’t call it disgusting, but it’s selfish and dumb. Why bring another kid in your clearly dysfunctional life/broken home? Why not get married and settle down first? — JoAnn (@quietandcontent) February 4, 2020

Idk if anyone still pays attention the the teen mom 2 crew but Kailyn just announced she’s pregnant with baby #4 and I just wanna know who’s the baby dad? Is it one of the other 3? Or a new one? Who her baby dad — KP (@kim_TweeterMan) February 4, 2020

Too much drama

Kail from teen mom confirmed on IG that she’s pregnant with her 4th kid pic.twitter.com/42Da1JgPBX — butimhangry (@butimhangry) February 4, 2020

Kail from teen mom 2 is pregnant again?!?! Lordy lol 4 kids? 4 baby daddy? Unless this one is with Chris? Oh man — Carka (@_Carlimarie_) February 4, 2020

Surprised

When I saw kail was pregnant from teen mom 2…. pic.twitter.com/k85i4gpCqm — Amenzie (@Amanziie) February 4, 2020

Congratulations to Lowry on her pregnancy!

Photo credit: Getty / Gregg DeGuire