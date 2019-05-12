‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Want ‘Justice for Nugget’ After Jenelle Evans’ Husband Kills Family Dog

Teen Mom 2 fans and animal rights activists alike have been rallying for justice in the death of Nugget, the French bulldog owned by Jenelle Evans.

Nugget was killed by Evans’ husband, David Eason, after the dog snapped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Once the incident leaked, Eason posted a video of the alleged attack, but it was seen by most as mild and not even close to justifying the murder of the canine.

An online campaign soon emerged, using the phrase “Justice for Nugget” as its rallying cry.

There are currently more than 1,700 posts with the hashtag “#JusticeForNugget” on Instagram. Most are pushing for law enforcement to step in and punish Eason for his actions. Others lobbied for MTV to fire Evans from Teen Mom 2 due to the incident, which the network eventually did.

The kinds of posts range from straight-up attacks on Eason and Evans, memorial posts for Nugget and Instagram pets showing their support for the cause.

Evans herself has expressed her grief of the dog’s passing but still refuses to press charges against her husband. She has also presumably backed out of the idea of a divorce, but she openly admitted she was considering it after Eason killed the pup.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” Evans wrote. “You were my sidekick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

MTV has confirmed that they have no plans to film with Evans and her family going forward. However, previously recorded episodes of the MTV reality series with Evans will still air on the network.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219