‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Furious at Nessa for Taking Over Reunion Show

Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t too happy with the way the three-part reunion show is going.

During the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jenelle Evans stormed off stage after Nessa, the show’s host, called the reality star out.

When Nessa asked Evans if she was upset over the fact that Amber Portwood started discussing Evans’ relationship with her husband David Eason publicly, she said yes.

“You were very upset that Amber addressed her concerns about you on social media instead of contacting you privately, correct?” Nessa asked Evans.

After Evans agreed, Nessa continued with, “And it was hurtful to you, right?” and Evans said “yes.”

“Because she was attacking in what you felt like your family, and you, she knows you,” Nessa added before Evans chimed in and said that Portwood was approached by a website and said that she felt like Evans should get herself out of the “abusive” relationship.

After Evans said that Portwood’s comments came out of nowhere, Nessa chimed in with, “I think that’s really interesting because you did exactly that to me.”

“You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man Colin Kaepernick,” the host added.

She and Evans went back and forth for a second before Nessa pulled the post up that Evans shared on social media, and fans were not happy about it.

One user wrote she wasn’t a fan of Evans but still thought Nessa was unprofessional with her comments.

Someone else agreed saying that Dr. Drew should have stopped it.

I’m not a Janelle fan but this is #TeenMom2Reunion not the Nessa show. We don’t tune in for her opinions. Personally I haven’t like the reunion shows since they added her. Dr drew did just fine on his own. What she did was very unprofessional. Way out of line MTV!! — michelle (@shellstweet) May 21, 2019

I was very upset he just sat there and let Nessa rant….so unprofessional of her. — Caliden (@Caliden3) May 21, 2019

Evans post that caused this controversy in the first place reads, “Let’s choose the most disrespected guy in the NFL [Colin Kaepernick] for our promos. Let’s add a slogan about sacrificing, everyone will love it. Let’s choose the man that kneels at our flag. YOU’RE WRONG.”

“I will not be buying Nike anymore,” the post continued. “Chris Kyle’s wife wrote a huge letter about how she feels and I couldn’t agree more. HER husband actually DID sacrifice A LOT. Nike should change their “motto” immediately. Nike needs a new PR person pronto. Their adult smalls are too small anyways. Adidas fits much better and cuter. Lol.”

Message SHUT UP. #teenmom2reunion is no about you or your husband! There is a difference between someone accusing your husband of being abusive & someone disagreeing with your husband’s political stance. Janelle never went after your husband’s reputation! #notyourplatform #byesis — lauren shelton 💖 (@shelton_irl) May 21, 2019

I’m not a big fan of Jenelle BUT that was wrong. Dr. Drew just sat there and didnt mediate the ordeal, I agree with addressing her but blindsiding her isnt a way to address it. Why would anyone want to sit there for that, she used that moment for herself. #TeenMom2Reunion — Emily B. (@EmBergs12) May 21, 2019

After Evans’ post was shown on national television, that’s when she stormed off stage, yanking her mic off.

In Part 2 of the reunion, Evans came back on stage, except this time her mom Barbara sat with her for moral support, but that doesn’t change the way fans felt about how Nessa handled the situation.

So if Nessa Diab is calling Jenelle a hypocrite about the drama with Amber, why is she now calling Jenelle out about it publicly rather than privately and shouldn’t a host remain unbiased and professional regardless of their opinion? #TeenMom2 #TeenMom2Reunion — Kelly Swanson (@TheKellmister) May 21, 2019

Evans made it clear to Nessa that she wasn’t the one who wrote the post, it was her people who posted it.

Nessa and Dr. Drew both agreed that whether it was Evans or not, she is still held accountable because it was her account regardless.

I dont think nessa should interview Jenelle i see her looks when jenelle talks. #TeenMom2Reunion pic.twitter.com/DnqiHasgb7 — Nikki Reacts (@publicnikki) May 28, 2019

Part 3 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.