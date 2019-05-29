Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Furious at Nessa for Taking Over Reunion Show

Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t too happy with the way the three-part reunion show is going.During the Teen […]

Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t too happy with the way the three-part reunion show is going.

During the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jenelle Evans stormed off stage after Nessa, the show’s host, called the reality star out.

When Nessa asked Evans if she was upset over the fact that Amber Portwood started discussing Evans’ relationship with her husband David Eason publicly, she said yes.

“You were very upset that Amber addressed her concerns about you on social media instead of contacting you privately, correct?” Nessa asked Evans.

After Evans agreed, Nessa continued with, “And it was hurtful to you, right?” and Evans said “yes.”

“Because she was attacking in what you felt like your family, and you, she knows you,” Nessa added before Evans chimed in and said that Portwood was approached by a website and said that she felt like Evans should get herself out of the “abusive” relationship.

After Evans said that Portwood’s comments came out of nowhere, Nessa chimed in with, “I think that’s really interesting because you did exactly that to me.”

“You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man Colin Kaepernick,” the host added.

She and Evans went back and forth for a second before Nessa pulled the post up that Evans shared on social media, and fans were not happy about it.

One user wrote she wasn’t a fan of Evans but still thought Nessa was unprofessional with her comments.

Someone else agreed saying that Dr. Drew should have stopped it.

Evans post that caused this controversy in the first place reads, “Let’s choose the most disrespected guy in the NFL [Colin Kaepernick] for our promos. Let’s add a slogan about sacrificing, everyone will love it. Let’s choose the man that kneels at our flag. YOU’RE WRONG.”

“I will not be buying Nike anymore,” the post continued. “Chris Kyle’s wife wrote a huge letter about how she feels and I couldn’t agree more. HER husband actually DID sacrifice A LOT. Nike should change their “motto” immediately. Nike needs a new PR person pronto. Their adult smalls are too small anyways. Adidas fits much better and cuter. Lol.”

After Evans’ post was shown on national television, that’s when she stormed off stage, yanking her mic off.

In Part 2 of the reunion, Evans came back on stage, except this time her mom Barbara sat with her for moral support, but that doesn’t change the way fans felt about how Nessa handled the situation.

Evans made it clear to Nessa that she wasn’t the one who wrote the post, it was her people who posted it.

Nessa and Dr. Drew both agreed that whether it was Evans or not, she is still held accountable because it was her account regardless.

Part 3 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

