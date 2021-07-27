'Teen Mom 2' Fans Believe Kailyn Lowry Could Rekindle Relationship With This Ex

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is sparking some interesting speculation about her love life. According to Heavy.com, fans believe that there could be something going on between Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry and Marroquin share one son together, 7-year-old Lincoln.

Fans began speculating about Lowry and Marroquin's relationship status after the Teen Mom star answered a question about her ex via social media. One of her fans asked her if she would ever take a "family vacation" with Marroquin since their co-parenting relationship is "going good." In turn, she wrote, "Yeah, I think so!" Just like the fan mentioned, Lowry and Marroquin's co-parenting relationship has been in a good place as of late. Their relationship is going so great that the reality star and her ex-husband also recently announced that they would be going into business together.

On Instagram Live, the two explained that they would be collaborating with their son's trainer, Steve Gonzalez, to open a kids' sports camp. They shared that this camp would be on a first-come, first-served basis as far as sign-ups are concerned. It will allow children of all ages to train in various sports. Marroquin said about Gonzalez during the Instagram Live, “We believe in him so much. … We believe in the way he connects with kids, his methods, his training style, his experience, and what he brings to the table.”

Considering that they've been on especially great terms as of late, fans have been speculating that there could be more behind Lowry and Marroquin's connection. On Reddit, a user wrote about the pair, “They are sooooo going to get back together soon." Another user concurred, writing, "Javi and Kail deserve each other. They’re actually perfect together." Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2016. Even though they had their fair share of drama when they were together in the past, it seems as though they are in a better place today.

The relationship speculation comes shortly after Lowry shared how Marroquin stepped up for her when she needed him recently. The mom-of-four explained that she was on vacation in the Dominican Republic with her children when her youngest, Creed, suffered an injury. She said that she had to take her son, whom she shares with her ex, Chris Lopez, to the hospital. The MTV personality noted that she had trouble communicating with the medical staff at the hospital, and that's where Marroquin stepped in. Lowry said, “I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset … my Spanish has been good enough to get us around [but not for this]." She continued to praise her ex-husband, adding, "I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday.”