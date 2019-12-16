‘Teen Mom 2’ Fan Has Issues With Leah Messer and Her Children

Leah Messer is being slammed by Teen Mom 2 fans for her “undisciplined” children. After the official Twitter account for the fan-favorite MTV reality series shared a clip for the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion special, set to air this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, one fan took to the comments section to air their grievances with the star, claiming that her children Adalynn Faith Calvert and twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope, are not well behaved.

Leah’s kids are so undisciplined! — robin hawkins (@Tell1tlikeitis) December 15, 2019

Although the comment wasn’t echoed by many others, it did receive more than a dozen likes, though one fan hit back, writing, “keyword being leah. You can’t hate on kids for behaving a certain way when they haven’t been taught any different.”

“OK Leah and her children are so undisciplined!” the initial commenter responded.

As with other Teen Mom stars, this is far from the first time that Messer has been criticized for her parenting. Just last month, the reality TV star received backlash over her daughter Aleeah Grace’s Ariana Grande Halloween costume, which some felt was inappropriate for a 9-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Nov 2, 2019 at 4:28pm PDT

“Woah that girl looks soooo grown,” one person wrote.

“Wow that’s a lot of makeup,” another commented.

“She needs to slack off on the makeup way too much for her age,” wrote a third.

While Messer did not respond to the comments herself, several of her fans rose to her defense.

“Girl ITS HALLOWEEN,” one person wrote in response to the backlash. “I’m sure they dont wear it any other time… they’re 9 n under…”

After one person slammed the costume, writing, “Why is gracie wearing those high heels?” another clapped back, commenting, “Cuz its HALLOWEEN!! AND IT’S PART OF HER COSTUME/CHARACTER… GEEZ!”

Meanwhile, even more fans seemed to be unable to get over just how big Messer’s children were getting.

“These girls, wow getting too big!!” one person wrote.

“The twins look so much like you ! All getting so big and they are adorable,” another commented.

“Your girls are so grown up! Nearly as tall as you now Leah! Beautiful,” added another.

“Omg Gracie looks so old in this photo,” another added. “They all look so grown. And beautiful.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.