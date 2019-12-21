‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Shares Family Christmas Photo With Daughter Maryssa Following Jenelle Evans Split

Former Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with his 11-year-old daughter, of whom he shares with ex Whitney Johnson, following a very public breakup earlier this fall from ex and MTV personality, Jenelle Evans. Eason, who usually locks his Instagram periodically, re-opened the proverbial doors to his social network just days ago to share a new snapshot with his daughter, Maryssa. Overlaid with a filter, the photo features the father-daughter duo holding hands in front of an adorned Christmas tree and garland strewn along a curtain rod behind them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Dec 20, 2019 at 8:45am PST

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!” Eason captioned the snapshot short and simple.

Rounding up nearly 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments since its posting to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 21, fans of the former reality star chimed in with a flurry of responses, some happy for the controversial figure who has had a bumpy few months, including an alleged break-in.

“Do what makes you happy!!!” one fan wrote.

“One thing good out of all this it seems you and your older daughter got closer. Daughter’s always need their daddy,” added another.

“I freaking love how close he is to his daughter! Marissa (sic) is your pride and joy, exactly how it should be” assumed another, who was later blasted by a critic who reminded fans he “shot the family dog in front of his ‘pride & joy.‘”

Amid a messy legal battle with Evans, Eason revealed earlier this month that his North Carolina house had been broken into, sharing how the incident happened just days after Thanksgiving.

“I changed the locks before I left, so whoever broke in had to break in the back door which apparently they had previous experience with,” Eason added, alluding to someone he assumed was responsible, though he didn’t name any names.

Further sharing that “a lot of stuff was taken,” including many of personal belongings, he disclosed how the act was “really low.”

“For anyone to steal someone’s tools when that’s what they use to make a living and that’s their livelihood altogether,” he said. “Not only was the entire house destroyed, but the kids rooms look like they were flipped upside down. It took several days to clean it all up when I had already been cleaning for a month try to catch up on things that had been ignored for a while. The house was spotless when I left and came back to this.”

Eason also went on to share how troubling the alleged break-in was amid ongoing issues with Evans. “This has all been very stressful, and it’s taking some time getting over the fact that people broke in and destroyed my house.”

Eason and Evans broke up this past October, with the mother-of-three taking legal action to keep Eason away from her and her children following months of very public domestic violence and abuse allegations. Evans reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason, which has now been extended until January.

