‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason’s Donald Trump Post Prompts Secret Service Visit, Enrages Social Media

David Eason, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, claimed the Secret Service visited his house after he shared a video of him using a rifle with a bump stock that included President Donald Trump’s name in the caption.

On Nov. 30, Eason shared a video of himself firing a rifle with a bump stock, adding “They will say I’ve gone off the deep end just wait for it!” He also included hashtags reading “Bang bang bang,” “bump fire,” “bump this,” “Nancy Pelosi,” “Trump” and “MAGA.”

On Friday, Eason shared a series of disturbing videos on his Instagram Story after he was visited by people claiming to be the Secret Service. Eason claimed he planned to post “a lot more gun videos” after he was visited by agents. He then posted videos of himself rummaging through his ammunition, stockpiles of magazines and even poisoned darts.

Eason said if the agents ever showed up at his house again, he will tell them to “f—ing leave” unless they have a warrant. He told them to go “f— yourself” and threatened to keep putting “#Trump” next to his posts.

One video showed Eason shooting at a dummy with the caption, “Thanks [Trump]. Met your secret service friends today. Not sure that they wanted, told em to f—ing leave!”

Eason later posted a photo of himself cradling a rifle in his bed.

“Thanks for the visit from your secret service friends today [Trump],” Eason wrote. “I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone ‘red flagged’ them. Then I told them to get the f— out of my house and don’t ever come pass my trespassing signs again. Like holy s—, I thought your people were all about border security. Well there is a border around my land that is protected from intruders by lethal force also, just like your house. Don’t expect my gate to ever be open again.”

Eason continued, “I hope and pray that nobody ever tries to trespass on my property as they will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Bump stocks have been controversial since the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, where the gunman allegedly used one to kill 58 people. On Nov. 28, CNN reported that Trump plans to announce a federal rule officially banning the sale of bump stocks, which allows a gun user to “bump” the trigger faster. However, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier this month, the rule has yet to be announced.

Eason’s videos come amid a tumultuous time for the former Teen Mom 2 star. In October, Evans called police to report Eason assaulting her in a drunken rage. However, Evans has denied being in an abusive relationship.

There were also rumors earlier this month that the couple split after she stopped following him on social media. She later denied that rumor.

Evans and Eason share 22-month-old daughter Ensley. Evans also has Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from her previous relationships.