‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Can’t Wait to Share His ‘Truth’ After Being on the ‘S— End of the Stick’

David Eason is excited to share his “truth” with Teen Mom 2 fans amid his messy split with estranged wife Jenelle Evans, sharing a bit of his past on Instagram and claiming he has been “handed the s— end of the stick” in life more than people know. Posting a photo Wednesday of himself at 15, the fired MTV personality launched into a long message about his growing up experience, calling it “embarrassing to post” and a “bad picture.”

“My 15 year old skinny a— with a mop on my head, vitiligo just starting to appear on my face. I apparently had a girl beside me … And some jewelry in my ears,” he began, describing the photo on his Instagram, which has intermittently gone from private to public as of lately. “But what nobody sees is the fact that this was a 15 year old boy who had a full time job, bought a car before I had license. I even had my own house in three different places around this time. Moving from rental to rental yea, but hell I know some grown a— men that STILL do that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He continued, “I would be married and about to have my first child in just 3 more years after this picture was taken. I’ve always had it tough on my path through life. I learned to get through by focusing on the day I have been given and learning from my past.”

“So go ahead, laugh it up just remember nobody knows my story,” he concluded with a message to his followers. “I’ve been handed the s— end of the stick more than anyone I know but I always make it through one way or another. God bless everyone who believes in me, I can’t wait to give you my truth!”

Eason was fired from MTV after making homophobic comments online, and his admission that he shot and killed the family’s French bulldog resulted in Evans also being fired from Teen Mom 2, as well as the couple temporarily losing couple of all their children. In October, Evans announced she had left her husband of two years, filing for a protective order against Eason for herself and her three kids, 10-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley, alleging abusive behavior on his part.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote in the court documents.

“Given his actions,” she continued of text messages he allegedly sent after she left him, “and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

Photo credit: Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images