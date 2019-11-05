‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Calls Jenelle Evans ‘Stupid’ for Breaking up With Him Amid Looming Custody Fight

It’s safe to say that David Eason is not happy with the status of his marriage with Jenelle Evans. A few days after the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to announce she was splitting up with him, Eason called her “stupid” on his own social media. “So glad Jenelle got smart!” an Instagram user commented on Eason’s page on Saturday, to which he responded, “Nope, she’s still stupid.”

The 31-year-old also posted a screengrab from a TMZ story regarding an alleged road rage incident involving Evans. “But this is okay?” he wrote in the since-deleted post, E! News reports.

Evans announced the split on Thursday, although it’s unclear exactly when the breakup occurred. Eason claimed to have spent time with their 2-year-old daughter Ensley and his daughter from a previous relationship as recently as last weekend. On Wednesday, he posted a photo of Evans and Ensley, writing, “The most perfect sight I’ve ever seen!”

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that Evans will be seeking full custody of Ensley but that she “doesn’t intend to keep Ensley away from David.”

As previously reported, Evans revealed on Instagram last week that she “filed papers” to end her marriage to the controversial figure, who admitted to shooting and killing the family dog after it nipped at Ensley earlier this year and who was fired by MTV last year after tweeting transphobic and homophobic comments.

Following the dog killing incident, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of Ensley as well as Evans’ son from a previous relationship and Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship. After a few weeks they regained custody of the kids, but during the process MTV announced it had terminated its relationship with Evans and had no future plans to film with her.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram Thursday. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”