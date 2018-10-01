‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Thanks Husband Cole DeBoer for Dream Life in Sweet Anniversary Tribute

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska recently posted a sweet anniversary tribute to her husband Cole DeBoer, thanking him for her dream life.

“Two years. Two babies AND one pretty amazing 9 year old. I love life with you, babe,” Houska wrote in a post on Instagram that featured a photo of the couple dancing together.

“Thank you for giving me the life I always dreamed about,” she added. “Happy anniversary [Cole DeBoer]!”

Many of her followers have since commented on the post, with many gushing over the how close the couple seem to be.

“My favorite teen mom of all times! Because you were a true role model of what should be done after being a teen mother: caring and doing everything right for your baby girl,” one fan wrote. “Thank God you have an amazing dad that supported you through everything and you found true love and formed this beautiful family. I’m beyond happy for you!!!”

“Beautiful family, I’m so happy you found a wonderful man for you and your daughter. Of all the Moms from the show you always made me cry,” another wrote. “I’m so happy for you! Happy Anniversary.”

“Happy anniversary to you guys … Chelsea, I’m glad God put [DeBoer] in your path.. I like your story… and family from your supportive father [Randy Houska] to your babies and piggie,” someone commented. “We all saw how Adam [Lind] treated you like crap… you wouldn’t see it… now your living a real life fairytale…. tons of blessings your way!!!

Over on his Instagram page, DeBoer also posted a sweet anniversary message that had fans of the couple in tears.

“2 years ago on this day October 1st. I married the woman of my dreams, [Chelsea Houska.] She is my other half, and my world,” he wrote in a post. “I couldn’t be more lucky, she has given me love and happiness and 3 beautiful perfect children! My heart is full! I love you my perfect wife! To forever and ever.”

DeBoer’s followers also showered the couple with kind comments, with one person saying that they were going to “cry of happiness.”

“You guys are just awesome! You are the perfect couple and what most people only dream about!! I know you guys are gonna grow old together and be forever happy and in love,” another one of DeBoer’s followers said.

Season eight of Teen Mom 2 aired its finale in August but will likely return for a ninth season in 2019.