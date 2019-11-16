‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Teases When She Plans to Quit Show

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has spent almost her entire adult life in front of MTV cameras and has no immediate plans to shut them off. Unless something happens that “was not healthy for us,” the 28-year-old reality star will stay on the series. Houska has been on the show since 2011, and was introduced to fans on 16 and Pregnant.

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, appeared on the Nov. 12 episode of the Don’t Tell Mom podcast, and were asked what would make her quit Teen Mom 2. The mother of three said the couple often debate how long they can do the series, reports Hollywood Life.

“I feel like we would eventually get… I don’t feel it now… but I’ve been through ups and downs, where I’m like ‘Can I keep doing this? Is this healthy for my mental state?’” Houska said. “You go back and forth.”

Today, the couple is in “such a good place” and they “enjoy” making the show. “But if it ever got to a place where it was not healthy for us, [we would be done],” she added.

Houska and DeBoer are parents to Watson, 2, and Layne, 1, and have been married since October 2016. Houska also shares daughter Aubree, 10, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

“We definitely want one more [baby],” Houska said on the podcast. “At least one. Aubree’s older so she’s easier now…she was a good baby. Watson’s a tiny Cole, really sweet and sensitive and the easiest baby ever.” Houska described Layne as the “wildest, feisty” baby.

Houska’s time on Teen Mom 2‘s ongoing season has not been completely drama-free. In September, Lind made his first appearance on the show after a two-year absence, just as Houska is trying to launch her own clothing collection. Thanks to Lind’s struggles with drugs and run-ins with the law, their relationship has been difficult. Houska has not legally adopted Aubree, but changed her last name to DeBoer and gained full rights in January 2018.

In the podcast interview, Houska confirmed that Lind only agreed to be in one episode and was not joining the cast again.

“I think that might have been a little click bait because he made an appearance on one episode because he showed up to one of Aubree’s softball games when we were filming,” she said, reports The Ashley. “So they caught him on camera. I don’t think he’s coming back. Not that I know of.”

Teen Mom fans usually do not have many negative things to say about Houska, but they did blast her in October for appearing to be mean to her mother Mary on the show. Her mother was not happy about Houska moving 45 minutes away, but Houska did not see why this was an issue.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

