'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Mourns 'Tremendous Loss' of Family Pet

Chelsea Houska DeBoer is mourning the loss of her pet pig Pete. The Teen Mom 2 alum took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to announce the "tremendous loss" to her family as she looked back on how much Pete has meant to her, husband Cole DeBoer, and their four kids.

"I'm not great with words which is why I usually like to keep it simple. But, this felt like one of those times I needed to at least try to elaborate how I was feeling. This is a tremendous loss to our family," the HGTV personality began her tribute to Pete, which was posted alongside sweet photos and videos from throughout the pig's time with their family.

"I think this one stings extra because Pete symbolized more than just a pet," Chelsea continued. "Pete symbolized a new chapter in mine and [daughter] Aubree's life." She explained, "I have dreamed of having a farm for a very very long time. I dreamed of having a big family, a loving husband, and a farm full of funny animals. Pete was the first."

When she first met Cole, he was "totally on board with my silly idea of getting a pig and it truly felt like I had found my person that supported my crazy dream," Chelsea remembered of adopting Pete in 2015. "We now have a silly little farm, with many funny animals and a handful more kids – everything I dreamed of having...and Pete was the first," she concluded. "I hope there's endless belly scratches in heaven."

Chelsea's husband was quick to comment lovingly on the post, writing, "My boy...Pete was more to us than y'all know. It was a big chapter in all our lives. And such a big piece of our family." He continued in his own tribute the following day, "We say goodbye to a member of our family. Pete was a piece of our beginning. The start of a relationship and a family. A daily bond that I cherished for almost 10 years and will never forget. Stubborn as hell but flopped on his side at any chance for a belly scratch. This one really hurts. Saying goodbye to an everyday piece of my life. We love you Pete."

The DeBoers have the support of family and friends behind them during tough times, however, as Chelsea's dad, Randy Houska, commented, "You wanted a pig since you were knee high. When you finally bought your own house, you still asked me if you could get a pig. I said your house, do whatever you want! He was perfect for you at the time and will be missed greatly. RIP." Teen Mom 2's Maci Bookout added in a comment of her own, "Pete will be with you all forever. Those family members never really lose their spot. Sending all the thoughts and prayers your way."