Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Talk 'Down Home Fab' Season 2: 'Sky's the Limit Now' (Exclusive)

Chelsea Houska DeBoer and Cole DeBoer are living the dream as they prepare for Season 2 of their HGTV smash hit Down Home Fab. The former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband opened up to PopCulture.com about what lies ahead of them for Down Home Fab's sophomore season prior to Monday's Season 1 finale – teasing "the sky's the limit now" as they continue to build their home renovation business in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"It's been like a dream, it just seems so surreal," Chelsea told PopCulture of successfully transitioning from her years on Teen Mom to a popular HGTV show. Down Home Fab was renewed for Season 2 just a few episodes into its debut season, which had Chelsea and Cole "freaking out." She continued, "We had such a great experience on Season 1 that when we were able to continue and get a Season 2 it was just so exciting. ... there were some tears." Cole added, "It's a dream come true and we know that."

Filming has yet to start for Season 2 of Down Home Fab, but Chelsea and Cole say they feel a lot more confident as they see applications come in for new clients who want them to breathe new life into their homes. "We kind of know what to expect," Cole explained of the upcoming second season. "We kind of know what we can do in these homes with these kinds of budgets." Chelsea, meanwhile, is "pumped to keep growing" her business and her skill set, noting, "The sky's the limit now!"

Going from Teen Mom 2 to Down Home Fab was definitely a transition, but Chelsea said she loves that her HGTV show allows her to "show bits and pieces" of her home life without going "too deep." Finding a totally new audience has opened Chelsea and Cole's lives up as well. "Before, I was on Teen Mom for almost 13 years, and people didn't come up to us that much when we were in town," Chelsea shared. Cole chimed in, "I feel like no matter where I go now, someone's coming up to us," adding, "The support has been amazing." Down Home Fab airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.