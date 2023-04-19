'Teen Mom': Why Chelsea Houska Won't Let Her Daughter Use Instagram

Chelsea Houska DeBoer isn't quite ready to let her 13-year-old daughter Aubree enter the realm of social media. The former Teen Mom 2 star may star on the hit HGTV show Down Home Fab, but she joked in a new interview with E! News that she and husband Cole DeBoer are the "least cool parents" due to their stance on keeping Aubree off of Instagram.

"We're definitely the least cool parents because she's the only kid in her grade that doesn't have Instagram," said Chelsea, who welcomed Aubree with ex Adam Lind on 16 and Pregnant. "But I think it's just so different for us because there are so many people that have followed our story." For now, Chelsea and Cole, who are also parents to Watson, 6, Layne, 4, and Walker, 2, are focused on keeping their kids safe from any harsh comments on social media. "I've seen the negative comments firsthand and it's such a fear of mine that she would get any of that or see any of that even on my pages," Chelsea shared. "It's just so hard because we really don't know."

While the former MTV couple has discussed allowing Aubree to have a private account or one managed by her parents, Chelsea is valuing the privacy her teenager has for now. "You're a kid and you don't think about what you're posting sometimes so it's really just out of protection for her, but she doesn't see that obviously," Chelsea admitted. "She is so good at social media. She's on TikTok. She doesn't have a personal account. But when I need help on social media or making a TikTok, I'm like, 'Aubree help me' and she's just so good at that stuff already."

Aubree and her siblings have made brief appearances on Down Home Fab, but Chelsea told PopCulture.com after the HGTV show was renewed for a second season that she's been enjoying the ability to show "bits and pieces" of her home life without going "too deep" like on her previous shows. "It's been like a dream, it just seems so surreal," Chelsea said of transitioning from the world of Teen Mom to HGTV. She continued, "We had such a great experience on Season 1 that when we were able to continue and get a Season 2 it was just so exciting. ... there were some tears."