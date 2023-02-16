'Teen Mom': Chelsea Houska Reveals New Addition to Her Family

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have added an adorable new member to the family! The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, took to Instagram this week to introduce the newest Highland cow calf joining her farm. Houska shared a video of DeBoer, 34, petting the fluffy brown and white calf outside of their South Dakota home, writing over the video, "Girls don't want flowers for Valentine's Day. We want cows."

"Cows or flowers?!" Houska captioned the video. DeBoer also introduced the newest member of the herd on his Instagram Story, writing, "WELCOME TO THE FAMILY" over a video of the calf. In the background, one of the DeBoer's children can be heard saying, "Mom he's so cute." The fuzzy farm animal is the just the latest to join the DeBoer family's homestead, as the couple previously introduced calves Todd, Nelson and Steve to their social media followers.

HGTV fans might be able to see more of the new baby cow in the second season of Down Home Fab. Houska and DeBoer's renovation show, which follows the couple as they flex their home design muscle while building their business in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, premiered its first season in January and was quickly renewed for a second season set to air in early 2024.

"You guys don't understand how much this means to us. I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I just want to show you guys that we're doing a good job. I just feel like... this means so much to us," Houska said in an emotional Instagram video at the time of the renewal. "We couldn't be happier. Thank you so much, honestly," DeBoer added. "It's a dream come true. It really is, and we're extremely grateful for this opportunity. And we're going to work our asses off."

Houska noted that the news is extra emotional due to the stigma she's experienced as a former Teen Mom cast member. "Coming from a show like Teen Mom, I feel like it's hard to get people to believe in you," she shared. "And so I never felt like anything I did, anyone took me seriously. And this just feels so good, and I just I feel very proud of it. I'm so happy."