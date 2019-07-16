‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Husband Might Have Saved Her Life During Choking Scare

Chelsea Houska of Teen Mom 2 had a near brush with death recently, she revealed on Tuesday, but her husband saved her life. In the process, Houska had a profound epiphany about mortality and emergency preparedness.

Houska — now Chelse DeBoer following her marriage to husband Cole — wrote about her experience in a Twitter thread on Tuesday. The reality TV star explained that she nearly choked on a piece of steak a few weeks ago, and required the Heimlich maneuver.

“So I want to share something that’s probably going to seem really random… but I feel like I can’t be the only person that wouldn’t have known what to do in this type of situation,” she began.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was rushing to eat (steak) and I started choking. SERIOUSLY choking,” Houska went on. “It would not move up & I could not swallow. Luckily, Cole was home and he performed the Heimlich and was able to get it out! All I kept thinking about was WHAT IF I had been home alone?”

This frightening moment opened Houska’s eyes to the dangers around us every day, especially when we are no paying attention. In subsequent tweets, she shared a couple of video tutorials on the Heimlich maneuver, so that parents and others could be prepared to give the emergency help she received from DeBoer.

“As if Cole doesn’t have to deal with enough of my s- already, he can now add saving my life from steak to that list,” she joked in conclusion, with an embarrassed emoji.

In the replies, fans shared their own similar experiences, and agreed with Houska’s assessment that the Heimlich is an invaluable skill. The emergency response can be given to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly choking.

“Thank you for sharing!!” one fan wrote. “I don’t think people think of this as often as it should be!”

“I choked when I was 7 – literally went blue and my mum did it and saved my life!” added another. “I’ve always been a bit anxious about choking now when alone!”

Houska, 27, has been flying a bit under the radar compared to her Teen Mom 2 co-stars. These days, she is working on uniting her family with DeBoer and planning on having more children with him, as well. Houska announced those plans in February, so fans can expect it to feature heavily in the show’s next season.



Teen Mom 2 wrapped up its ninth season in May.