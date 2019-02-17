‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Take Son to Hospital in New Preview

In the next episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer take their 2-year-old son Watson to the hospital for surgery, and DeBoer makes it clear he is a little nervous about it.

In the preview clip MTV released this week, Houska asked DeBoer if he is ready for Watson’s surgery.

“I don’t like surgery,” the nervous dad replied while holding their baby daughter, Layne Eddie.

The next shot shows Houska walking into a hospital before it cuts to scenes involving the other Teen Mom 2 stars.

MTV did not reveal what surgery Watson needed in the preview, but it was likely successful because Houska’s most recent Instagram photo shows DeBoer and Watson with big smiles. “My handsome handsome boys,” she wrote alongside the photo on Feb. 10, with a heart-eyes emoji.

Houska and DeBoer welcomed Layne in August, on Houska’s 27th birthday. Houska is also the mother of 9 year-old Aubree, who lives with the couple.

In a recent interview with E! News, Houska said she would love to have another child with DeBoer.

“We definitely want more kids — at least one — but I think we’re going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies,” the MTV star said. “Maybe when she’s 2, we’ll start thinking about it. But there will be more.”

Houska also praised DeBouer’s skills as a dad.

“I mean, Cole is just great all around,” Houska told E! News of her husband of two years. “I’m more of the laid-back parent and he’s definitely more paranoid and worried all the time, which is funny because it’s usually the mom but I mean, he’s so helpful. He changes diapers. He gets in there. He does it all.”

While Teen Mom 2 fans get a look at Houska’s life with another baby in the house, there is still some drama with Aubree’s biological father, Adam Lind. Houska and Lind have had custody disputes, and Lind missed a visitation with Aubree following a recent arrest.

“He’s still her dad. She still has her own feelings about it so I kind of have to keep my feelings to myself and let her have her own little opinion,” Houska said of how Aubree has handled issues with her father. “I’m proud of her for being so mature but it’s not even something a kid should have to deal with but I think that we’ve always been so open with her and let her accept her feelings and try to explain things to her as best as we can.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

