'Teen Mom 2': Briana Dejesus Addresses Rumors She Hooked Up With Kailyn Lowry's Ex

The current season of Teen Mom 2 saw Briana DeJesus taking part in recording Chris Lopez's podcast, PTSD (Pressure Talks With Single Dads). However, the situation didn't sit well with Kailyn Lowry, Lopez's ex whom he shares two children with. During the second part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, DeJesus finally addresses the rumors that she and Lopez hooked up when they recorded his podcast.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday night's reunion episode, DeJesus sets the record straight on rumors that she and Lopez have hooked up, per E! News. She began, "That story is so old. Just because I had relations with someone's ex-husband doesn't mean I want to do that every single time." The Teen Mom 2 star continued, "I think that's annoying. I think that's played out. I think she needs to come up with a better way to try and drag me down because that's not going to get to me." DeJesus was referencing the fact that she briefly dated Javi Marroquin, Lowry's ex-husband.

Reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky noted that DeJesus didn't give a straight answer about the rumors. After being pressed for further comment, she added, "Yes or no to what? If I f-cked Chris? No. But why does that even matter?" She continued, "Why do you guys care? Is that your business? I don't think so. I don't think it's anybody's business. Not Kail's business, either. Chris is not her property. So even if I did want to f-ck Chris, who the f-ck cares?"

Earlier in the season, DeJesus shared that she was going to travel to Philadelphia to appear on Lopez's podcast. The situation had many raising their eyebrows, but none more so than Lowry. She later found out that her ex was filming Teen Mom 2 and subsequently stopped filming herself. While she came back to filming the show later on in the season, it's unclear how much longer Lowry will be a part of the Teen Mom 2 family. Following a heated clash with producers that was featured in the season finale, the longtime MTV personality stated that she was "done" with the franchise after declining "the new show," Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and Girls Night In. So, as of right now, Lowry's future with Teen Mom 2 is up in the air.