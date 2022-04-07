'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Considering Big Career Moves if the Show Ends

✖

A career in reality television does not last forever, though it lasts for decades if played like the Kardashian family. Many reality stars find themselves clueless as to what to do when the camera are gone for good and struggle to find their place in the real world, but Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus refuses to be one of those former reality TV stars without a plan B. DeJesus says she's open to a career in writing and/or acting. The revelation came during a deposition. DeJesus is being sued by her co-star Kailyn Lowry for defamation after DeJesus claimed Lowry was being physically attacked the father of two of her children, Chris Lopez, The Sun reports.

During the deposition, Lowry's attorney asked DeJesus about her sources of income. She explained that 50 percent of the money earned is from her being a cast member on the MTV series. The other 50 percent is money she earns from working at a corporate job. When questioned about whether or not she has a blog, DeJesus responded: "No, but I want to, though." DeJesus was also questioned about whether or not she's appeared in movies, to which she responded: "I would do that too."

According to DeJesus, she was earning $300 to $1,000 per promotional post on social media at one point. She says she stopped doing the promotional posts because it took time away from her children – daughters Nova, 10, and Stella, 4. Her final source of income she listed she says is from posting articles on social media.

Lowry and DeJesus have been feuding since DeJesus joined the cast in 2017. DeJesus briefly dated Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, which caused issues between her and Lowry. Things have only escalated from there.

In her defamation suit, which Lowry filed in the summer of 2021, Lowry alleges that DeJesus "has a history of making false public statements regarding Lowry's family life," including when DeJesus allegedly responded to a Twitter user "[Lowry] gets beat the f**k up by Chris in front of her kids." DeJesus also reportedly claimed that Lowry was violent toward Lopez as well.

Lowry claims DeJesus' statements "threatened" her "ability to earn a living" and that she suffered "personal humiliation and mental anguish." She is asking DeJesus to cough up $30,000, reasonable costs and attorneys' fees, and wants a jury trial.