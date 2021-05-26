'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus' Fiance Makes First Appearance on Show Amid Engagement News

✖

As Teen Mom fans know, Briana DeJesus recently announced her engagement to Javi Gonzalez. On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, fans finally got to see DeJesus meet up with Gonzalez to film the series. Although, the situation wasn't without its fair share of drama.

During the episode, DeJesus explained that she's been "hanging out" with Gonzalez, who is a single father of two children, off-camera. She said about her beau and their relationship, "He's cool. We're friends. We hang out." The reality star, who is the mother of two daughters, Nova and Stella, added that it was "nothing serious" at the time as they're still getting to know one another. Later on in the episode, DeJesus travels to Gonzalez's tattoo parlor with her friend to get some work done. But, she tells her friend that this would be the first time that she and Gonzalez film the show together.

Will @xobrianadej be open to filming with a special someone on tonight's #TeenMom2? 💕 pic.twitter.com/k1AGt5KPCo — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) May 25, 2021

DeJesus cautions that Gonzalez isn't exactly "comfortable" with filming just yet, but he did agree to have their tattoo session filmed for Teen Mom 2. Once she and her friend arrive at the location, Gonzalez texts her that he's not ready to be on camera, which prompts DeJesus to go into the tattoo parlor (sans cameras or crew) in order to find out what's going on. Eventually, Gonzalez does allow the crew to film, during which he tattoos another piece of ink on the mom-of-two.

DeJesus' friend asks them a series of questions about their relationship while Gonzalez gives the Teen Mom star a new tattoo. They explain that they originally met when Gonzalez was tattooing another piece of ink on DeJesus. The MTV personality also says that they've been talking to one another for about six months at that point. Of course, DeJesus and Gonzalez's relationship has reached new heights since this filming session.

On Monday, DeJesus announced that she and Gonzalez were engaged. To announce the news, the 27-year-old posted a montage of content featuring herself and her fiancé, which also included a look at her engagement ring. DeJesus told MTV News about their relationship, "I'm so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi. He is an incredible man and I can't want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I've never been this happy!"