‘Teen Mom 2’: Barbara Evans Reunites With Daughter Jenelle for Thanksgiving Photo in Tennessee

Jenelle Evans spent Thanksgiving with her mother Barbara and all three of her children, by the looks of a new photo. Barbara posted a snapshot on Saturday that showed herself, Evans and all three of Evans’ kids — Jace, Kaiser and Ensley — posing with three Cracker Barrel employees. In the caption Barbara wished her followers a happy Thanksgiving and confirmed she was out in Tennessee for the turkey-centric holiday. Evans reportedly moved to greater Nashville area after leaving her husband, David Eason.

View this post on Instagram Happy Thanksgiving !! In Tennessee 🦃🥧🍷 A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Nov 30, 2019 at 8:23am PST

The picture has racked up more than 20,000 likes as of press time and plenty of comments praising Evans for making a fresh start without Eason and making up with Barb.

“I for one and so glad those kids are safe and happy. I put a LOT of emotional thought and energy into those kids for months this year, and I gotta hand it to Jenelle, she got them out of that situation,” one fan penned. “She should of done it sooner, or never put them in that life at all but here we are and I am glad. I will give her the benefit of the doubt with a lot of skepticism. I hope and pray that she is really done. That she has really decided to change and grow. Wishing them good luck this holiday season and for their life beyond.”

A second one added, “Awww everyone looks great! Genuine smiles! Lots to be thankful for this year for sure!”

A third commented, “You’re such a good mother! It shows how amazing you are to let Jenelle come back time and again, even when things get nasty with her. You’re an inspiration in the type of mother to be.”

Evans left Eason after a year of controversy, which included accusation of child abuse, domestic abuse and animal cruelty directed at the later party.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media these past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” Evans wrote on Oct. 31. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked me how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

