'Teen Mom 2' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has tested positive for COVID-19. On the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, Lowry revealed that she and her children tested positive for the illness, per TooFab. Her podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, also shared that she tested positive for COVID-19. Rivera is the wife of Lowry's ex, Jo Rivera. Lowry and Jo share 11-year-old son Isaac.

Lowry began the latest episode of her podcast by saying, "For those of you guys listening who don't know, Vee and I have COVID." Rivera then joked, "We're COVID queens." The Teen Mom 2 star then apologized for possibly spreading it among their families. She explained that she recently came back from a trip to the Dominican Republic with her four kids and possibly contracted the illness there.

"I am so sorry. I think, honestly, we brought it home from the Dominican Republic," Lowry said. She said that she and her family tested negative while they were on vacation. When they returned from their trip, they tested negative again. Lowry also noted that because of Teen Mom 2, she is frequently tested for COVID-19. But, she realized that she had COVID-19 after experiencing a few different symptoms. The reality star said, "I knew because I felt like s— all week." She added that "once I lost my taste and smell, I knew what it was. I knew it."

Lowry continued to express how badly she feels about possibly spreading the illness to others. She stressed, "I felt bad; we were on vacation. I would not have been around people if I knew I had Covid, but I tested negative twice." As far as how the family is doing, Lowry said that her children — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed — don't have too many symptoms. She shared, "So all the kids have it. They're all asymptomatic, really. I wouldn't have podcasted with you on Sunday, but I already had negative tests. Even a negative test after I podcasted with you."

Since Lowry and her kids initially tested positive, she sent her son Lincoln over to his father's, Javi Marroquin's, house. After Lincoln tested positive, they found out that Marroquin contracted the illness, as well. The Teen Mom 2 star added about the whole situation, "I don't even know how this happened."