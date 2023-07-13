'Teen Mom 2' Alum Nathan Griffith Arrested in Las Vegas

Teen Mom 2 television personality Nathan Griffith is once again behind bars. According to TMZ, Griffith was arrested by Las Vegas police in Nevada on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of battery by strangulation. According to reports, around 9:15 p.m., law enforcement officers were called to a home where Griffith was staying. After an investigation, Griffith was handcuffed and escorted away by officers for allegedly having committed the crime against one of his family members. Griffith has been sent to prison for violent offenses more than once. He was arrested in February after being charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation, a felony offense. The police responded to a domestic disturbance call from Griffith's brother-in-law, William, who said Griffith choked his girlfriend and dragged her up the stairs after losing his cool.

In the beginning, Griffith and his girlfriend refused to cooperate. They even claimed William was on drugs and wasn't a reliable source. But the police weren't convinced. Police noticed a few scratches on Griffith's neck and back, but he told them they were the result of having sex. They also noticed bruises on the girlfriend's neck. A police investigator believed the girlfriend had stopped crying recently, and she eventually revealed the details. Griffith had attacked her physically, but she said she couldn't recall all the details because she "blacked out," apparently after allegedly being choked. Griffith's charges were dropped since the victim did not want to move forward with the case.

Additionally, Griffith was arrested and charged with assault/aggravated assault involving strangulation in December 2016 after his girlfriend reported that he choked her after they got into an argument. As well as multiple alcohol-related arrests over the years, Griffith was also arrested for domestic assault in 2015 at the home he shared with his then-fiancé Jenelle Evans. There have also been a few domestic incidents concerning Griffith over the years, including one in 2020 when a woman obtained a protective order against him, accusing him of stalking her. He was not arrested in connection with this specific situation. Evans recently revealed that Griifith is being affected by "his own issues" at present and hasn't seen his son Kaiser for seven months. According to court records obtained by The Ashley, Griffith remains behind bars in Nevada as of press time. He will appear before a judge on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. PST; his bail has been set at $5,000.