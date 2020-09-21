'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans' Skimpy Bikini Photos Draws Division With Fans

By Andrew Roberts

Jenelle Evans is always prepared for some drama and her fans expect it at this point. Her relationship with David Eason has sparked countless events that have led to outrage, condemnation and eventually her removal from MTV's Teen Mom 2.

But apart from the controversy, she's an exciting figure for many. And people are still always interested in her actions, be they negative or positive. That's why a photo posted by the former reality start sparked some rumors about her that some fans believe is true.





In a post from earlier in the week, Evans relaxed in a skimpy yellow bikini, including the line, "cause she's rthick...thi thi thi thi thick" in the caption. While Evans had a tubal ligation procedure a year ago, many quickly thought she was pregnant.

Others were focused on criticizing her relationship with Eason, mentioning the recent goat incident and their past controversies, including the slaying of family dog nugget that led to Evans removal from the MTV reality series.



Love me or hate me, I’m still going to shine ✨



There were even a few that looked very closely at the photos and warned Evans about her health. Others just praised her for being brave on social media. Scroll down to see some of the examples the controversial reality star stirred up.

Who is Olivia?

A lot of commenters decided that Evans was posting the bikini shot due to Eason's ex baby mama Olivia Leedham currently aiming for a Maxim cover. Some critics of the reality star posted side-by-side photos and seemed ready to either shame Evans or pour salt in the wound.

Pregnant

More than one person accused the reality star of being pregnant. Either they are just unaware of Evans' procedure in spring 2019 or they're being trolls to the reality star. With Evans, it is hard to tell.

The Goat

Plenty of fans were quick to make comments about the animals owned by Evans and Eason. They were also quick to point out how David Eason killed and ate a goat recently. "I would like to see pictures of what farm animals they have left and what dogs are left that he hadn’t killed yet!" a critic wrote on Instagram. Others were just happy to see the moment and animals.

Set up For Hatred

Medical Advice?

Praise

Surprisingly there were a lot of fans praising Evans for the photos and for navigating the drama to live a better life. "I love that more women on IG are posting real body pics that haven't been SUPER altered. My 13 year old daughter is struggling and part of it is bc of what she was seeing on IG. I had to limit her use on the app and make some changes. You are the 5th or 6th woman I've seen promoting a more natural realistic version of themselves so I have to respect you for that at least," a fan wrote on Instagram. Another called Evans' story the "most under-rated character development and turn around I’ve ever seen and you deserve all the props and support!"

