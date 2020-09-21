'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans' Skimpy Bikini Photos Draws Division With Fans
Jenelle Evans is always prepared for some drama and her fans expect it at this point. Her relationship with David Eason has sparked countless events that have led to outrage, condemnation and eventually her removal from MTV's Teen Mom 2.
But apart from the controversy, she's an exciting figure for many. And people are still always interested in her actions, be they negative or positive. That's why a photo posted by the former reality start sparked some rumors about her that some fans believe is true.
In a post from earlier in the week, Evans relaxed in a skimpy yellow bikini, including the line, "cause she's rthick...thi thi thi thi thick" in the caption. While Evans had a tubal ligation procedure a year ago, many quickly thought she was pregnant.
Others were focused on criticizing her relationship with Eason, mentioning the recent goat incident and their past controversies, including the slaying of family dog nugget that led to Evans removal from the MTV reality series.
There were even a few that looked very closely at the photos and warned Evans about her health. Others just praised her for being brave on social media. Scroll down to see some of the examples the controversial reality star stirred up.
Who is Olivia?
Who is Olivia?— Stacie Kegebein (@lookalikeww) September 13, 2020
A lot of commenters decided that Evans was posting the bikini shot due to Eason's ex baby mama Olivia Leedham currently aiming for a Maxim cover. Some critics of the reality star posted side-by-side photos and seemed ready to either shame Evans or pour salt in the wound.
Olivia >> you. Stop tryin girl. Green has never been your color.— :) (@wellllljenelle) September 14, 2020
Pregnant
Your pregnant again? Ugh that poor kid.— John Maxwell (@jminto2442) September 14, 2020
More than one person accused the reality star of being pregnant. Either they are just unaware of Evans' procedure in spring 2019 or they're being trolls to the reality star. With Evans, it is hard to tell.prevnext
The Goat
How can you be okay with David killing your goat eating it on camera and filmning its dead head in the trash?— Jessica (@Jessica2808000) September 14, 2020
Plenty of fans were quick to make comments about the animals owned by Evans and Eason. They were also quick to point out how David Eason killed and ate a goat recently. "I would like to see pictures of what farm animals they have left and what dogs are left that he hadn’t killed yet!" a critic wrote on Instagram. Others were just happy to see the moment and animals.
Lol omg the chicken in the background! And it matches your swimsuit. Legit amazing 😂— Kelly Daley (@KellyD324) September 13, 2020
Set up For Hatred
She sets herself up for all the hatred ! She loves the drama ! I don’t see how anyone can support her and her animal killing husband who abuses her and her kids.. & she stands by and let’s it happen! She’s as bad as him if not worse.. 🖕— Mercedes (@Mercedesritch11) September 14, 2020
Medical Advice?
This looks like a lipoma. I’d make an appointment to have it checked out. I’m not being rude, I’m genuinely suggesting you have it checked. Although, don’t get it wrong. I think you’re a terrible, abusive, nasty person. But, I can’t see a potential tumor and not mention it. pic.twitter.com/bYbjUNhhiQ— Callista Stevies (@therapydogsr0ck) September 14, 2020
Praise
So pretty...flaunt your beauty girl! Us mamas of 3 have the right to flaunt our curves...go girl— Ashley Carrillo (@iamashcarrillo) September 13, 2020
Surprisingly there were a lot of fans praising Evans for the photos and for navigating the drama to live a better life. "I love that more women on IG are posting real body pics that haven't been SUPER altered. My 13 year old daughter is struggling and part of it is bc of what she was seeing on IG. I had to limit her use on the app and make some changes. You are the 5th or 6th woman I've seen promoting a more natural realistic version of themselves so I have to respect you for that at least," a fan wrote on Instagram. Another called Evans' story the "most under-rated character development and turn around I’ve ever seen and you deserve all the props and support!"prev