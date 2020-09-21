'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans' Skimpy Bikini Photos Draws Division With Fans

Jenelle Evans is always prepared for some drama and her fans expect it at this point. Her relationship with David Eason has sparked countless events that have led to outrage, condemnation and eventually her removal from MTV's Teen Mom 2.

But apart from the controversy, she's an exciting figure for many. And people are still always interested in her actions, be they negative or positive. That's why a photo posted by the former reality start sparked some rumors about her that some fans believe is true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 13, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

In a post from earlier in the week, Evans relaxed in a skimpy yellow bikini, including the line, "cause she's rthick...thi thi thi thi thick" in the caption. While Evans had a tubal ligation procedure a year ago, many quickly thought she was pregnant.

Others were focused on criticizing her relationship with Eason, mentioning the recent goat incident and their past controversies, including the slaying of family dog nugget that led to Evans removal from the MTV reality series.

There were even a few that looked very closely at the photos and warned Evans about her health. Others just praised her for being brave on social media. Scroll down to see some of the examples the controversial reality star stirred up.