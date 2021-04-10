'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Shocks With Claim Son Jace Tried to Burn House Down

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans in recent years hasn't had custody of her 11-year-old son Jace, but that could be changing soon. Evans filed court documents in January to regain custody of her son, even going so far as to ask for emergency custody because she claims Jace has become "out of control" under the custody of her mother Barb. In the filing, Evans alleges there is a “substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child” that warrants a change in their arrangement.

Evans says her son is "at risk of bodily injury” while in the care of his grandmother, claiming that he has "increasingly worse behavior problems that cause him to be physically aggressive, out of control and unsafe."She cites an incident that took place on Dec. 19, 2020. The court documents, which were obtained by The Sun, allege "the minor child physically assaulted [Barbara] twice causing injury to [Barbara.] The Minor child also burned the carpet because he was angry with [Barbara]."

The documents went on to claim that “the minor child has a history of starting fires in the home of [Barbara].” The reality TV star also shared that at the time, her mother “did not contact the crisis line or seek any treatment or professional help for the minor child during this incident.” Instead, she reached out to Evans, which prompted Evans to tell the world she regained custody of her son last year. However, the statement was untrue. Evans claimed she had regained custody due to her mother's mishandling of her son, which allegedly prompted Barb to take custody of Jace back.

The Teen Mom 2 star told the court that while Jace was in her custody for a month after the arson incident, his behavior improved and that they had no further issues with his anger or aggression. “It is not safe or healthy for the minor child to remain in the custody of [Barbara] as [Barbara] is not properly treating the minor child’s mental health or managing his behaviors," Evans legal team said of Barbara and Jace. Evans says her mother has blocked all contact between Jenelle and her son since Jan. 18, 2021.