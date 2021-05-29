'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans Lines up Next Venture After Recent Podcast Firing

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has another project on her plate. In late April, she announced that she would be coming out with The Jenelle Evans Podcast (the first teaser of which dropped on April 26). Her announcement came shortly after she announced that she joined a new podcast called Girl Sh—. However, she was soon fired from the project after those associated with it raised their concerns about her past and, in particular how her husband, David Eason, killed their family dog, Nugget.

To announce her latest venture, Evans showcased the logo for her podcast. While she didn't share when the podcast launches, she did tell her fans that it will be on the way and available on all platforms sometime soon. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Launching very soon! Getting all our flowers in a row! Yes, this will be airing on all platforms." She ended her caption by asking her fans whether they liked the logo. In turn, fans responded with their own excitement over Evans' project, with one commenting, "Exciting. I loved watching you on TM2 and seeing how you have grown."

As previously mentioned, this new project comes only a few weeks after Evans shared details about her partnership with the Girl Sh— podcast. In late March, she explained to Us Weekly that the project would involve her and other influencers talking about everything under the sun. She told the outlet about the podcast, which was due to launch on April 1, "Basically, it’s going to be a girls group podcast. It’s going to be very diverse. We got influencers from all different platforms— TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, you name it. I think it’s gonna be really fun because we’re gonna bring any topic to the table, unfiltered opinions, and we’re just gonna have conversations.”

Although, Evans' connection to the Girl S— podcast would be short-lived. 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg, who was tapped to be one of the co-hosts, told The Sun in early April that Evans was fired from the project. Clegg said that she was unaware of Evans and Eason's past before agreeing to be involved in the podcast. She later explained to those who were producing the podcast that she did not want to be involved in a project that was associated with Evans. The reality star told The Sun, “I told the owner I would not be involved in a project that is working with someone with these allegations. It’s everything I’m against. As far as I know, she's been fired."