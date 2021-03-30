'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Launches Her Next Big Venture

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has a brand new project under her belt. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Evans is coming out with her own podcast titled Girl S—t. As for what this project will entail, Evans has said that it will feature numerous influencers from multiple platforms coming together to discuss a variety of topics. The podcast will reportedly launch on April 1, per Us Weekly.

"Basically, it’s going to be a girls group podcast. It’s going to be very diverse. We got influencers from all different platforms— TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, you name it,” Evans said about the project. “I think it’s gonna be really fun because we’re gonna bring any topic to the table, unfiltered opinions, and we’re just gonna have conversations.” She added that when it comes to the topics that they'll discuss, "nothing's off limits." She added, “Also, we want to build women up, and empower women. That’s like one of the main focuses we have.”

Evans will not only serve as the host of the podcast, but she'll also be producing it. In addition to the former Teen Mom star, several other influencers are expecting to be taking part in this project. Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that individuals such as Kat Stuckey (a blogger), Chae Desara (an influencer), and Gabrielle Egan (who works as a video creator) have all been tapped to involved with Girl S—t. Evans was the one who chose the specific influencers who would be a part of the Girl S—t family, saying, “I went out and I picked girls that I connect with personally and I think deserve this opportunity. It’s a lot of down-to-earth girls and I’m really excited for them as well.”

While Evans opened up about starting her own podcast, she shared that this project won't just be limited to that specific medium. The reality star has "big" plans for her latest enterprise, explaining, “I am a co-producer of this whole— it’s gonna be a brand. We don’t just want to do podcasts. We’re gonna film the podcasts, we’re gonna put it on YouTube. We’re gonna have TikTok. We’re gonna have a whole merch line.” She said that her long-term goal is for Girl S—t to become a "really big brand."