‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Laughs off Gun Video Controversy

David Eason finds Teen Mom 2 fans’ concerns over his latest gun social media post hilarious. The controversial reality television personality raised eyebrows with a new Snapchat video where he paid attention to a piece of decoration at a Nashville bar following his first meeting in court with estranged wife Jenelle Evans following their separation. Eason showed in the clip a rifle mounted to the wall of one of the bars on Broadway, part of a larger art piece.

The clip led many fans to worry he might be sending a threatening message to his estranged wife, after a judge approved an extension for her restraining order against him for a couple more weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t be the only one that sees guns where he zooms in?” one fan asked on Reddit, as another commented, “I totally think this is meant to threaten Jenelle (showing he’s at her new stomping ground and definitely zooming in on the gun). He’s f—ing crazy.”

Upon seeing that his clip started to cause an uproar online, Eason took to his private Instagram to respond.

He shared a screenshot of a headline detailing the controversial post, and wrote: “These people literally have nothing to do. Writing stories out of boredom.” He also added four laughing/crying emojis to the post.

Eason recently made his Instagram private once again after Teen Mom 2 fans began flooding his posts with comments on him shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget. The controversy, which first surfaced in April, led to Evans being fired from the MTV series.

Since then, Evans announced in October she had left and her kids had left Eason and relocated to Nashville. The Teen Mom 2 alum was granted a temporary restraining order shortly after she announced the split. At a court hearing Monday in Nashville, a judge extended the order for a couple more weeks.

“The parties were in court yesterday. Her lawyer asked for a continuance,” the clerk of courts for Davidson County in Nashville told Radar, explaining that Evans’ lawyer may have asked for the extension so they have time to get witnesses to testify against Eason.

Eason has been opening up to his following about the separation, previously saying he is “not heartbroken,” and that he never loved Evans. He did admit he misses his 2-year-old daughter Ensley, as well as Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with her ex Nathan Griffiths. He did not make mention of Evans’ other son, Jace, of whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis.

“I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now,” Eason wrote on Instagram on Nov. 21. One fan asked if he also missed Kaiser, to which he replied, “Of course I do! I’m the only one who fed him, wiped his baby butt, gave him a bath everyday (sic), taught him everything he knows…”