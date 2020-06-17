'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault Arrest

Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David Eason to the hospital after he was experiencing intense pain. The former Teen Mom 2 star told Celebernation on June 8 that he would be following up with an orthopedic doctor for an ultrasound and possible aspiration after developing a fluid-filled popliteal cyst behind his knee.

Days later on June 12, Eason was arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping Evans' friend, James Spivey, in the neck with a Springfield handgun, telling him, "I will blow your f—ing brains out!" According to the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, the fight occurred when Eason got into an altercation with Evans' friends, and when she returned to the house to get some of her things, allegedly hit Spivey with the gun over a misunderstanding about car keys. Eason has since been released on an unsecured bond and will have to return for a court hearing on July 6.

Evans announced on Facebook after his arrest that she would be leaving Eason, writing on Facebook that she and the children who live with the couple are "safe." Evans shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason and is also mother to sons Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is also father to 12-year-old daughter Maryssa.

The former MTV personality continued, "I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!" Later, she told Celebernation she was "shaking and saddened" by the incident and ready to "move on" from the relationship to "find happiness" for her and her kids. She added she wished the situation was "taken in a more serious manner" and that she did not agree with her now-estranged husband being released on an unsecured bond.

After Eason shot and killed the family dog over the summer, which resulted in Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2 and the temporary removal of their children, the reality personality announced in October she had left her husband and obtained a restraining order against him. In March, however, she revealed she had decided to give her husband a second chance.

"Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly," she said on YouTube at the time. "A lot of things have changed. Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out."