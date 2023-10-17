Taylor Swift's Fans Labeled 'Obnoxious' by 'Bachelorette' Star

Interest in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance has gotten "a little obnoxious," The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay says. The former ABC leading lady spoke candidly as a longtime NFL fan on The View's companion podcast Behind the Table on Thursday, and she didn't hold back when it came to her feelings about Swift, Kelce and the media coverage of their supposed romance.

"Yeah, hate it. Hate it. There's no other emotion that comes out of me than hating it," Lindsay said when asked her feelings about the headline-making relationship. "It's a little obnoxious, the Taylor Swift fans. Love that you're into the sport, but they're not – they're into the Taylor-Travis Kelce of it," she continued. "It's too much information. The media is playing into it too much. People are coming to games wearing shirts that say 'Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' It's just a little disrespectful to the sport and to the game and even to Travis Kelce. I know I'm being so negative. I just can't see the fun."

Lindsay admitted that the newfound attention has been "amazing" for the Kansas City Chiefs player, who has "crossed over into a whole new audience" because of Swift's diehard fans. But she still doesn't want to "constantly see flashes of [Swift] with [Travis' mom] Donna Kelce in the suite and whatever famous friends she decides to bring" with her to the games. "I get it," the TV personality added. "I just don't need it in my face all the time."

Swift and Kelce made headlines over the weekend stepping out together for a surprise Saturday Night Live appearance. During the episode, the NFL player appeared in a cameo about his relationship with the "Bejeweled" singer, while Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice. "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," an insider source told PEOPLE. "It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy." While the two are "having a great time getting to know one another" they've also "introduced some of their friends to each other" in recent weeks. The source added, "Everyone's getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple."