Taylor Swift Joins ‘The Voice’ as Season 17 Mega Mentor

Taylor Swift is heading to The Voice! The singer is joining the NBC competition series for Season 17 as the show’s Mega Mentor, which means she will offer advice to contestants on all four judges’ teams. Swift will join judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani to help each team prepare for the show’s Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing in late October.

The Knockout Rounds feature two contestants from each team paired up against each other, with each selecting their own individual song. Swift will provide feedback and advice to the singers as they prepare for their performances, though the final decisions are left up to the judges. The contestant who is not chosen is then available to be stolen by another coach, each of whom only have one steal available to them.

A promo video released on Monday announcing Swift’s arrival showed Shelton and Legend discussing the mystery mentor’s upcoming arrival.

“I hear we have a Mega Mentor,” Legend says, with Shelton replying, “Yeah, but I don’t know who it is. I know it’s supposed to be a big star.”

“Yeah, I think the person is like one of the most successful people in music but…” Legend says, with Shelton joking, “That’s true, but I can’t be ’cause I’m a coach.”

At that point, Swift emerges from a trailer behind the two stars and says hello to them, walking away before they catch on to the fact that the “ME!” singer is the Mega Mentor they’ve been discussing.

“We promise that you’ll never find another Mega Mentor like her,” the show joked in the video’s caption. “See you soon @taylorswift.”

Swift previously served as the show’s Mega Mentor during its seventh season in 2014. Earlier this year, she performed her single “ME!” on the Season 16 finale with Brendon Urie.

In addition to Swift, the Battle Advisors for each individual team for Season 17 were also recently announced, with Darius Rucker serving as Shelton’s advisor, Usher helping Legend’s artists, Normani preparing to mentor Clarkson’s contestants and Stefani teaming up with will.i.am.

The Voice Season 17 premieres on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

