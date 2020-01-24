Tarek El Moussa’s Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Slams Troll Inquiring If She Has an Identity Apart From HGTV Boyfriend

Heather Rae Young may be head over heels in love with boyfriend Tarek El Moussa, but the Flip or Flop star isn’t what defines the Selling Sunset personality, and she made sure to let one of her followers who decided to trash her in her comments section. Sharing a glam selfie to Instagram Thursday, Young couldn’t help but gush over her love in the captions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:34pm PST

“Life throws little and big curve balls our way daily. I am so lucky to wake up everyday next to a man that loves me unconditionally, lifts me up & supports me in every way,” she began, tagging El Moussa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The older I get I realize my time and energy are precious,” she continued. “Don’t waste your energy on negativity. Sometimes I feel it creeping in & then I say to myself but why…..? Why let this itty bitty minor annoyance creep into my amazing life.”

The mention of El Moussa in her caption seemed to set off one of her followers, who commented, “Do you have an identity apart from your current relationship? It seems like you have quite a successful thing going on your own without having to constantly remind the world who it is your dating in each and every post here. You are a very beautiful woman don’t let your shine be because of a man.”

But Young was quick to laugh off the shade, writing, “[Laughing out loud] Well I’m in love in my relationship is a big part of my happiness so yes I’m going to talk about it. And yes I’m going to relate my life to my relationship.”

The initial commenter wasn’t backing down though, responding, “I hope my words at least made you pause and reflect. Your life appears to be defined by the man in it and not about who you truly aspire to be. Having your own identity outside of any relationship is what makes the relationship grow and thrive.”

Young had plenty of people standing behind her throughout it all, however, including one follower who replied, “You’re doing very well Heather! Happiness eludes some people.”

“Your comment makes you come across as bitter,” another addressed the critic. “Instead of trying to define how happy should look in someone’s life, why can’t you empower another woman by being happy and supportive of her in all stage of her life. I’m curious if woman’s photos with their children bother you too?”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images