Tarek El Moussa Gifts Girlfriend Heather Rae Young a Ferrari for Her Birthday

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are moving fast — literally — in their relationship after the Flip or Flop star went public with his new romance just last month. For the the Selling Sunset personality’s 32nd birthday Monday, the HGTV star gifted her a stunning Ferrari Portofino, which retails for about $250,000. “A birthday wouldn’t be complete without some surprises!” he captioned a video that captured the surprise from start to finish.

“So hunny [Heather] I had this birthday video made for you,” he continued, adding a smiley emoji. “I love living this life with you.”

The Netflix star was clearly caught off-guard by the massive show of affection, writing on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the car with a massive bow on top, “[Oh my God] omg omg I’m freaking out!!! Best birthday ever!! I love you so much [Tarek El Moussa]. She’s so gorgeous.”

Giving such a luxurious birthday gift so early on in their relationship struck at least one of El Moussa’s followers as a bit much, prompting a judgemental comment about his spending habits.

“Yikes. Where I’m all about nice gifts- this seems far too soon,” they wrote. “Setting the tone for her and her expectations going forward. I was rooting for you and hoping you’d find someone new- but an ex-playmate and buying her a car-it’s a bit much.”

“I’m thinking how much your kids would have loved to see that money in their college/trust fund for a better life- than a college tuition on a NEW relationship,” they continued. “I’m still a fan and no judgement. Just shocked!”

El Moussa responded to the criticism with a quick and classy clapback, writing, “College is already paid for [smiley face emoticon] trust will continue to be funded. [Thank you].”

