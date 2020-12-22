Tarek El Moussa's Christmas Pajama Photo With His Kids and Heather Rae Young Is Just Picture Perfect

✖

Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young have us feeling the holiday spirit with their latest family photo. The Flip or Flop and Selling Sunset stars posed in matching pajamas with El Moussa's 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead, in a festive photo he shared to Instagram Sunday. "This is my everything," he added with a heart and smiley face emoji. "Happy holidays!"

Young and El Moussa are currently planning their wedding after the HGTV star popped the question in July, and the real estate agent told Life & Style last month that coparenting with El Moussa and Anstead is progressing very smoothly. "Everything is going great. Everything is for the kids," she said. "We have really good communication. The kids are in school so it’s just coordinating pick-ups and drop-offs so it’s been really good spending a lot more quality time with the kids."

Young shared that she and El Moussa have not been getting involved when it comes to Anstead's September split from husband Ant Anstead, but "support" her with coparenting and communication regarding the kids. "We don’t mix our lives with hers. We’re supportive for the kids and that’s really it," she explained of the secret to their successful blended family.

The Netflix reality star said at the time that she and El Moussa planned to spend Christmas Day with his children and hoped to add members of her family to the celebration amid a difficult year for celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We’ll probably do something with Tarek’s family and hopefully my parents will be able to be there too, and hopefully my family can join us then," she said.

The couple recently bought their first home together in Newport Beach, California and have been sharing the process of making it their own on social media over the past few months. But for fans looking for more inside details on the two building their lives together and planning their upcoming wedding, a new series starring the two is coming to discovery+ on the new streaming service's Jan. 4 launch titled Tarek's Flip Side. "Along the way [to the wedding], Tarek takes his daughter Taylor on a tour of his latest house flip," the show's description reads. "He wants to know what she thinks of the project and hopes he can inspire her to get an early start in the family business."