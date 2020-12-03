Discovery+ Announces New Series for Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead

✖

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead have a two brand new shows debuting Jan. 4, 2021 at the launch of the discovery+ streaming service. The former HGTV couple, who stepped into the spotlight with Flip or Flop and have since expanded their empire with shows like Christina on the Coast and Flipping 101, will show more of their personal lives as they continue with their home renovation businesses in individual spinoffs.

El Moussa will star in Tarek's Flip Side, which will give an inside look at his relationship with fiancée Heather Rae Young, a real estate agent on Selling Sunset to whom he popped the question in July, and promises a candid look at some of their wedding plans. "Along the way, Tarek takes his [10-year-old daughter] Taylor on a tour of his latest house flip," the show's description adds. "He wants to know what she thinks of the project and hopes he can inspire her to get an early start in the family business."

As for Anstead, fans will get to watch the designer and home renovation expert set out on a "fresh chapter" in her life after announcing her split from husband Ant Anstead in September on Christina: Stronger By Design. Reflecting on her own inspirations and home design, Christina sets in on a "bedroom refresh and a beautiful tablescape for her backyard." Anstead also opens up about her "personal wellness journey," self-care routine and "her favorite go-to beauty regimens" with makeup artist and best friend Shannon. The pair, along with friend Cassie, get real as they open up about "life, motherhood, friendships and new beginnings."

"Our launch slate represents an ambitious start for discovery+, cementing our position as the leader in non-fiction, real life entertainment," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. Thursday. "We can't wait for January 4, when we will give fans even more of the shows and stars they love. But we're even more excited to surpass expectations on streaming by mixing genres in new ways, digging even deeper in the documentary space and introducing fans to their new favorite personalities."

Anstead and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018 and share daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden. Despite their split, the two have managed to work out a co-parenting and co-starring relationship, announcing last month that HGTV had renewed Flip or Flop for a 10th season, which they recently began filming.