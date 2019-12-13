Tarek El Moussa Calls out Fan for Throwing Shade at His ‘Perfect Posts’

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa was quick to respond to a fan who thought he has been posting too many “perfect” photos on his Instagram page. The HGTV personality has a lot to celebrate in his life though, like filming the new season of Flip or Flop and spending the holidays with his children and girlfriend Heather Rae Young. El Moussa agreed though that everyone faces struggles.

On Dec. 9, El Moussa shared a paparazzi photo of himself and Young, taken in Century City, Los Angeles. He liked the photo, even it was taken after a long flight home from Europe.

“Normally I like our privacy but when the paparazzi gets cute shots like this it makes me happy… The jet lag from our Europe trip is finally gone and I’m back to work,” El Moussa wrote in the caption. “It was weird being in Europe, I found myself at peace. With the time difference, I wasn’t getting bombarded by phone calls and e-mails all day! That being said, by day 5 I missed work… I’m sick I know!”

He later wrote, “I love this crazy busy life I live with [Young]. She’s my everything and more than I could have asked for. Has anyone changed your life in the way that [Heather Rae Young] changed mine? We all need support [heart emoji].”

“Love you so much,” Young wrote in the comments, adding a handful of heart emojis.

While most of the comments were from fans who agreed it was a perfect picture, one fan suggested it was just another example of El Moussa showing off the glossy side of his life.

“I’m happy you are happy. It’s a lot of perfect posts though. Everyone struggles. Nice to portray reality in relationships as well,” the fan wrote.

“So true!” El Moussa replied, appearing to agree that no one is perfect.

El Moussa and Young, who stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, started dating over the summer. In an interview with Life & Style, Young said she quickly bonded with Taylor, El Moussa’s 8-year-old daughter with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

“It’s very new and I love it. His daughter and me bonded very quickly,” she said in September.

El Moussa and Anstead split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. The former couple are parents to Taylor and son Brayden, 4. Anstead and husband Ant Anstead are also parents to 3-month-old Hudson.

Anstead and El Moussa are reuniting for another season of Flip or Flop, their third since the split. The new season will air in August 2020.

The Flip or Flop season finale airs on HGTV Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images