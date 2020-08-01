Tamar Braxton Reportedly Lashes Out at WE tv Over Release Announcement: 'Abuse and Lies'

Tamar Braxton reportedly responded to WE tv's decision to release her and is not happy about how the network did it. Although Braxton called for the network to release her from her contract, the Braxton Family Values star said "no one" from the network spoke to her or a lawyer before announcing its decision. Braxton said this was another example of the "abuse and lies" she has been talking about.

"LIES!! No one has talked to a lawyer, or to me, sent a flower or card, text to me or NAN!!!" Braxton wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to The Shade Room. "THIS is the abuse and Lies I am talking about. This is not helping my mental state. They just won't stop until they see me out of my mind or dead."

The tweet came just after WE tv sent a statement to Variety, saying they plan to "work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network." WE tv said Braxton has been an "important part of our network family" for over a decade. "As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network," the statement continued. "We wish her nothing but the best."

Sources told Variety the network still plans to air Get Ya Life!, a new reality series starring Braxton. Six episodes were filmed, and the show has been postponed until September. Braxton also appears in several upcoming episodes of Braxton Family Values Season 7.

WE tv's decision on Friday came after Braxton broke her silence following her July 16 hospitalization for an alleged suicide attempt. Aside from updating fans on her health, the singer went into details on her relationship with WE tv, accusing the network of twisting her life for ratings. "Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight," she wrote. "I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."

Braxton said she was "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked and underpaid." She also called for the creation of a union to protect reality television stars that "fights for ethical business practices in reality TV, fights for the ownership of our businesses, promote growth and evolution, of our stories, and gives us 100% freedom."