'Swamp People': Ashley Jones Joins Another Reality TV Show

Swamp People's Ashley Jones is heading out of the gator-infested swamps and into the Florida Everglades. After spending the past several years hunting gators on History Channel's hit series, Jones, whose impressive targeting skills have earned her the nickname "Deadeye," Jones is setting her sights on an all-new target, announcing on Jan. 30 that she has joined fellow History show Swamp People: Serpent Invasion Season 4.

"Y'all meet Kaylyn! She and I hunt Pythons on History Channels Serpent Invasion season 4 which airs Feb 15th!" Jones shared on her official Facebook page alongside an image of herself and her new co-star. "Y'all tune and see how we did! Yes I'm terrified and yes I hate snakes but we had a job to do! Be sure to follow her page! lol we got a little bit wet this night!"

One of several spinoffs of the flagship show alongside Outback Hunters, which concluded in 2012, and Swamp Mysteries With Troy Landry, which ran in 2018, Serpent Invasion follows legendary hunters as they try to capture Burmese pythons that are decimating the Florida Everglades. The show features "King of the Swamp" Troy Landry and his long-time alligator-hunting partner Pickle Wheat, veteran snake hunter Bill Booth, Florida hunter Tess Lee, Zak Catchem, and Chase Landry.

Jones will seemingly have no problem keeping up, as she has plenty of hunting experience. The Brandon, Mississippi resident first began deer hunting with her husband before moving on to gator hunting. Per her History Channel bio, Jones is known as "Ashley 'Deadeye' Jones for her impeccable shot." She joined Swamp People in 2018, first hunting alongside Ronnie Adams before getting paired with Anna Ribbeck.

As for her Serpent Invasion partner, Jones wrote on Facebook of Kaylyn, "it's not often you meet someone you feel like you've known forever. Wouldn't want to stomps those Everglades with anyone but this tough kind hearted snake grabbing Floridian!"

Fans are certainly excited to see Jones head into the Everglades. Commenting on her announcement, one person wrote, "I love what you are doing. It just shows ladies can do what they want to do," with somebody else writing, "So glad you are going to be on the new show Ashley!" Serpent Invasion Season 4 debuts on History Channel on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day.